California Fire Department Opens Emerging Technology Office Ahead of Wildfire Season





As California prepares for another wildfire season, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) has set up a new office to research new technologies that could help respond to all kinds of emergencies.

Created by the 2021 law, the WildFire Technology Research and Development Authority opened in March as a “central organizational hub for emerging technologies,” said CAL FIRE deputy director Marcus Hernandez, who is attached to the firm.

Hernandez told Statescoop that he will be researching new technologies for government agencies not only responsible for responding to wildfires, but also assisting in incidents such as medical emergencies, urban search and rescue, and floods. He said he would be one of seven final staff members.

“We have a lot of great innovation and we have thought leaders who can make the technology work, but we’re here to help them understand what we really want. to get it,’ he said. “Waste too much time in a direction that does not result in efficient value or sufficient progress.”

California already maintains an extensive portfolio of technology projects designed to help the state respond to fires and other emergencies. Governor Gavin Newsom last week touted the state’s air combat fleet and the California Fire’s use of aircraft with thermal imaging cameras and data prediction tools, as well as emerging technologies such as the Firefighting Integrated Real-Time Information System (FIRIS).

Public safety agencies often lag behind when it comes to technology, but Mr. Newsom called the past five years on Thursday a “technology revolution” when it comes to the state’s ability to fight wildfires. He cited his use of AI to “identify threats faster and deploy resources smarter.”

For existing technology projects, Hernandez said his office will play a role in supporting government agencies already involved. This includes satellite, drone and imaging projects currently being led by CAL FIRE’s intelligence program. However, he said the new office will take on new projects that have gaps in the fire department’s capabilities, such as tracking field personnel after disembarkation and providing a last-mile communications platform in remote areas, a persistent challenge in emergencies. He said he planned to lead. There are responders everywhere.

Hernandez said tracking “workers,” workers who remove vegetation from fields, is a “gap” in the industry, but the WildFire Technical Office can research options for California Fire teams busy with day-to-day operations. said. You may not have the time or expertise to evaluate new technologies.

“They come in so-called crew buses, and often the crew doesn’t start working miles away from where they parked,” he says. “There is tremendous value in being able to let incident commanders on the scene know their location live on the screen.”

Hernandez said CAL FIRE also uses ChatGPT, a generative AI tool, to streamline routine processes such as creating social media posts and summarizing documents. He said all text generated by ChatGPT is reviewed by humans. He also said that his office is currently developing an in-house platform using GPT-4, the latest model of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, to integrate the technology into back-office operations such as generating key points collected from meetings. said it does.

The new office is just four months old and is still building a foothold. Hernandez said its success relies heavily on the strength of the relationships it can forge with private companies, public agencies and nonprofits, and the list already includes the U.S. Forest Service, state local fire departments and NASA. said to be included.

