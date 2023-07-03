Corevitas Vantage Simulations Wins Award for Best Use of Innovation





Patient Pathway Mapping Tool Developed with Biogen Wins BOBI Award

WALTHAM, Mass., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CorEvitas, LLC, the gold standard provider of real-world evidence solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced that it has been awarded the 2023 BOBI (Best of Business Intelligence). Announced. Awarded for Best Use of Innovation at the British Healthcare Business Intelligence Association (BHBIA) Annual Awards Ceremony on 12th June 2023. The BOBI Awards recognize excellence across the spectrum of healthcare business intelligence.

CorEvitas was recognized for its innovative Vantage Simulations solution, a patient pathway mapping and modeling tool. This award evaluates an irritable bowel disease (IBD) pathway simulation model developed by CorEvitas and Biogen to identify the resources and equipment needed for robust and sustainable infusion services struggling with high patient burden. We supported an infusion clinic where Increased transparency around patient pathways, adding real data and configurable local inputs facilitates informed, evidence-based planning by clinicians and commissioners to optimize services and improve patient outcomes improve.

CorEvitas was recognized for its innovative Vantage Simulations solution, a patient pathway mapping and modeling tool.

“While COVID-19 has highlighted deficiencies and inequalities within the National Health System (NHS), the introduction of the Integrated Health System (ICS) has seen a need to achieve goals and service efficiencies. We need to rebuild the clinical pathway to do so,” emphasized CorEvitas Product’s Parita Patel. directed by. “The need for digital tools to support decision-making is pressing, and our easy-to-use, real-world, data-driven modeling tools will transform the approach to service redesign and inspire confidence among healthcare providers and practitioners. It allows us to make faster decisions.”

IBD has a significant impact on a patient’s life and requires lifelong specialist care and treatment. One in 123 of her people living in the UK has Crohn’s disease or colitis, increasing to 67 he to 1 in those aged 70.5 and over. There is currently no cure for either disease, and the economic impact of treating IBD on the NHS is comparable to diseases such as heart disease and cancer. The 15 million people in the UK with long-term illnesses such as inflammatory bowel disease have the greatest health care needs of the population.

Biogen and CorEvitas are pleased to have their innovative IBD pathway simulation model recognized with the BHBIA and BOBI Awards. The BOBI Awards team commented, “The judges were impressed by the wide-ranging impact, including the positive impact on the NHS…the approach was truly innovative.”

In addition to Parita Patel, applicants for this award also included CorEvitas Solutions Specialist Eva Fuchs. Ivan Rickard, Biogen National Market Access Manager, UK/Ire Biosimilars. Simon Keady, Biogen EU Market Access Lead Biosimilar.

For more information on Vantage Simulations, please visit www.corevitas.com/vantage/simulations. For more information on CorEvitas’ Vantage real-world data business intelligence solutions, please visit www.corevitas.com/vantage.

About CorEvitas

CorEvitas is a science-driven, real-world data intelligence company. CorEvitas uses syndicated registry data and analytics services to understand the safety, efficacy, and patient experience of real-world therapeutics, giving clinicians, patients, payers, and healthcare professionals the value of products. We provide the life sciences industry with objective data and clinical insights to demonstrate and regulators. The company operates nine major autoimmune and inflammation registries in the United States, Canada and Japan and collects data from more than 400 participating clinical trial sites, including collection of biological samples correlated with detailed clinical data doing. CorEvitas recently expanded its services to include pregnancy registration through its acquisition of Pregistry, LLC. CorEvitas also conducts client-driven registries through its Patient Powered Registry business, employing an innovative patient-centric registry model to support research needs for patient-centric outcomes across all therapeutic areas. . The company’s regulatory-grade registry data is complemented by a patient experience business that supports evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle, and a specialized EMR data business and retinal data sets. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity. www.corevitas.com

Contact Information: CorEvitas, LLC Karen Krewson+1(508) 408-5435 [email protected]

Source: CorEvitas, LLC

