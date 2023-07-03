July: Tech-Xpo 2023 Winners Announced | News and Features





Startup revolutionizing stroke rehabilitation wins Best Elevator Pitch at Bristol’s prestigious Tech-Xpo 2023 showcase.

Caz Icke’s startup, SoleSense, uses shoe sensors and real-time biofeedback applications to deliver personalized digital physical therapy to stroke patients.

Founded in 2019, SoleSense was inspired by Caz’s own experience as a neurorehabilitation physiotherapist who specializes in treating stroke patients. She found that the national average of NHS physiotherapy delivery is not enough to give the 100,000 stroke survivors in the UK a year the rehab time they need.

SoleSense can be used as an adjunct for both clinicians and individuals and is designed to give patients more independence in their rehabilitation. Patients can wear the insoles continuously to improve their balance and walking performance, track their progress, and work with their therapists to set goals.

The startup joined SETsquared Bristol, a technology incubator at the University of Bristol in 2022 to join the healthtech and technology startup community and gain funding support. Prior to this, Caz was a recipient of her Enterprising Women at She SETsquared Bristol, a business assistance program fully funded by NatWest.

Now in its 19th year, Tech-Xpo is the flagship showcase for SETsquared Bristol, held at the Bristol Harbor Hotel on 28th June. SoleSense spoke before an audience of over 100 investors, business champions and change-makers, competing against 10 other innovative technology companies.

Previous Tech-Xpo winners have gone on to achieve notable success. 2021 winner Ferryx completed its first investment round of £300,000 shortly after to launch Ferrocalm, a gut health supplement. 2020 winner KETS Quantum Security raises £3.1m in pre-Series A for pioneering quantum cryptography on a chip, and last year’s winner Included, the company’s CEO and founder Joyann Boyce was named 30 Under 30 by Life Magazine and Change Maker. Won BIMA100 the same year he won Tech-Xpo.

SoleSense Director Caz Icke said: The warm atmosphere and friendly camaraderie made it possible to relax, have fun and get the best results. Especially as a solo founder, it’s always nice to get that kind of push in the midst of a pretty challenging journey. SETsquared has given me great support and I’m really looking forward to the next phase of fundraising to grow my business. ”

SETsquared Bristol Director Kimberley Brook said: “SoleSense was a very popular choice at Tech-Xpo, but considering the exceptional talent and pitching line-up at the show, it was a no-brainer.” Kaz represents Bristol. One of the female clinical entrepreneurs, has won a prestigious grant and has a bright future. ”

Tech-Xpo 2023 was sponsored by VWV and Bristol Innovations to demonstrate their commitment to supporting innovation in the region.

Nathan Guest, Corporate Partner and Head of Technology at VWV, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Tech-Xpo for the 13th year. It is another great event for both SETsquared Bristol and its members. It was a showcase and each of the founders of Pitching gave a great performance.” Special congratulations to Caz for his award-winning pitch tonight. This is a truly exciting group of companies with business propositions that can have real impact in addressing some of the world’s most important challenges. We look forward to continuing to support SETsquared.As we enter our 15th year of free Resident Legal Advisor sessions, we look forward to working with you and your members over the next 12 months. ”

Further information

Other companies exhibiting at Tech-Xpo 2023 include:

The AI ​​Simulator is a one-stop-shop for those wanting to learn the art of early-stage investing and fundraising.

Alo Mundus is a platform that connects businesses with urban nature projects, enabling them to fund initiatives aligned with their values ​​and purpose.

DRIFT Energy is the world’s first mobile-class renewable energy that produces green hydrogen at sea and distributes it worldwide.

Ferryx develops natural bacterial products that function during active disease and can be developed as dietary supplements or prescription drugs.

Gritty Talent is a technology-driven talent firm that builds talent value chain products that help a diverse workforce thrive in the digital age.

Infinity is a Web3-enabled e-commerce solution that enables creators and brands to bundle their brilliance into safe, authentic and collectible capsules.

Moropo is a no-code automated testing platform for mobile apps. It gives you everything you need to record your test flows, play them back on real devices, and see the results.

myCopilot.ai is a proactive AI assistant for ADHD that turns your moments of need into opportunities to compassionately choose the life you really want.

Rosa Biotech aims to transform the diagnosis and monitoring of patients with chronic diseases, enabling early intervention to significantly improve outcomes.

RouteZero is a climate technology company targeting travel and transport, Europe’s largest emitters.

Senmag Robotics is on a mission to democratize haptics with user-friendly, affordable, high-fidelity force feedback devices.

Shelf Conscious provides the branded toolkit retailers need to effectively monitor and optimize their digital shelves.

Siloton leverages a technology called integrated photonics to develop a portable, inexpensive, and highly scalable personal eye scanner.

Supersmith has developed an affordable, self-stabilizing 3-wheeled mobility scooter that leans into corners and stays perfectly level on uneven ground and camber.

Wilder Sensing helps investors, land managers, and ecologists quantify biodiversity change using off-the-shelf audio sensors and AI.

