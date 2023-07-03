Klotho injection improves brain function in elderly monkeys





Researchers at Yale University School of Medicine and the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) observed that a single dose of a specific protein called klotho improved cognitive function in old monkeys. The authors speculate that these results represent a potential first step toward using klotho in clinical settings to improve cognitive performance.

A paper “Longevity factor klotho enhances cognition in aging non-human primates” was published in Nature Aging.

The longevity factor klotho naturally decreases with age. Klotho enhances cognitive performance in mice through transgenic overexpression and acute peripheral administration, and systemic elevation of Klotho in mice improves synaptic plasticity, cognition, neuronal resilience to aging and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. will improve.

Studies have shown that individuals with high Klotho levels, whether due to genetic KLOTHO mutations or other causes, have improved cognitive performance, decreased neuropathological measures, and cognitive decline associated with aging and Alzheimer’s disease. It has been shown to have a low risk of developing disease. However, it is unknown whether treatment with Klotho can improve cognitive function in aged non-human primates (NHPs).

Researchers led by Stacey A. Kastner wanted to see if older rhesus monkeys benefited from klotho’s cognitive-enhancing effects in the same way that mice do. Like humans, rhesus monkeys experience cognitive decline as they age, but unlike humans, this decline is caused by synaptic changes rather than significant neuronal loss.

Their primary aim was to see if cognitive performance could be improved in rhesus monkeys by administering doses of Klotho that would raise serum levels to levels seen throughout human lifetimes and that would be comparable to therapeutically effective increases in mice. was to confirm.

To do this, they administered a single subcutaneous dose of vehicle or rhesus klotho to elderly rhesus monkeys (mean age = 21.78 years; estimated human age = 65 years) and tested the cognitive abilities of the animals. The primary analysis focused on a dose of 10 g/kg klotho, as it yielded an increase in klotho comparable to that found naturally in humans and mice.

A team from Yale University and UCSF used the spatially delayed response (SDR) task to assess cognitive performance in senior rhesus monkeys, particularly in the frontotemporal circuit and brain regions such as the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. The SDR test evaluates working and spatial memory under both low (NML) and high (HML) memory stresses.

Rhesus monkeys treated with a single injection of 10 g/kg klotho showed enhanced HML performance after only 4 hours, reflecting rapid improvement in cognitive performance in mice. After 2 weeks, the benefits of klotho-mediated cognitive enhancement in HML were still noticeable. Mean NML performance was also improved by this dose of her klotho, and the improvement was maintained across multiple tests during his first two weeks after the end of treatment. There was no gender difference in klotho-mediated improvement.

Their secondary aim was to administer klotho to rhesus monkeys at high doses to investigate whether the beneficial effects of klotho on cognition were dose-dependent. Higher doses of klotho, even 30 micrograms per kilogram, did not improve brain function in monkeys. It is important to note that the higher doses tested did not impair cognitive function, as the 25% change was not statistically increased or decreased. Nevertheless, it is still unclear whether doses even higher than those tested can impair cognitive function.

Taken together, these findings suggest that NHPs, which share a complex genetic, anatomical, and functional brain with humans, also benefit from klotho-mediated cognitive enhancement. These findings also suggest that the therapeutic area of ​​human cognitive enhancement may require lower, more ‘physiological’ levels of hormones in the body.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.genengnews.com/topics/translational-medicine/a-single-shot-improves-brain-function-in-elderly-monkeys/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos