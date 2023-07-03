Gain insight into the impact of SEO changes





We released several updates and new features this year.

And we’re back with even more new features to help you take your SEO to a whole new level. Two of the most exciting are the integration of SEO Revisions and Google Updates.

SEO Revision is a first-of-its-kind feature not found in any plugin in the WordPress repository.

And with Google Update integration, you can quickly recover if you’re affected by a Google update.

With these new additions, AIOSEO 4.4.0 comes with many powerful features to help you get a deeper insight into the performance of your SEO strategy. As a result, you’ll be able to make informed, data-driven decisions that can help you rank higher and drive more targeted traffic.

Let’s dive right in and see what these changes mean for you.

SEO Revision: Enhance and control SEO performance

The SEO revision feature is an innovative feature many SEOs have been asking for for years. And we are proud to be the first WordPress SEO plugin to bring this functionality to the WordPress community.

So why are we so excited to introduce the SEO Revision feature?

What is SEO Revision?

SEO Revisions is a feature that tracks all SEO changes you make to your website. You can also annotate changes to help you and your team understand why you made changes. This will help you better understand how changes in WordPress affect your search rankings.

You can access the SEO revision in the AIOSEO settings under your post in the WordPress editor.

Every time you make a change, AIOSEO tracks:

Change was made Date the change was made Number of changes made etc.

This important data helps you track your SEO activities and their impact on your rankings.

Note: SEO Revision is only available on Plus, Pro, and Elite plans. Also, the number of revisions you can access depends on your AIOSEO plan.

Easily track your SEO performance

[SEO リビジョン]Click a tab to see all the changes you’ve made to that post.

This may seem like a simple feature, but the implications are huge.

For example, you can use SEO revisions to see how changes affect your SEO performance. Let’s say you change your content, metadata, schema markup, etc. and notice a drop or an increase in ranking. It’s now easier to blame it on the changes that made this.

Plus, if your changes hurt your SEO, you can revert to the version that performed better with a single click. This saves you the trouble of figuring out what went wrong and what you can fix to improve your ranking.

Plus, you can compare different versions of your page to see what changes you’ve made.

This helps you quickly see the difference between the two versions of your post. Also, if a post’s ranking drops,[このリビジョンを復元]You can easily restore to a more optimized version with the click of a button.

Add notes to revisions for easier tracking

One of the useful features of SEO Revisions is the ability to note all the changes you make. Simply hover over the version you want to annotate and click the Add Note button.

Being able to add annotations to revisions is important because it helps:

Pay attention to why you made the change in the first place Make it easier to collaborate on SEO with other team members

This eliminates the need to track changes in Google Docs, Sheets, and other places where you store activity notes.

These notes help you track the reasons behind the changes you make. As a result, it becomes easier to refine your SEO strategy and know what works and what to avoid.

Tracking the changes you make to your posts and their impact on SEO is a key factor in improving your SEO performance. As a result, you will be in a better position than your competitors.

Google Update integration

Another notable new feature is the integration of Google updates into the search statistics module. This feature complements SEO revisions very well as it shows Google updates in a timeline.

Monitoring Google updates in this way can help you see which updates have a positive or negative impact. And if you’re negatively impacted, you can devise strategies to address the shortcomings that led to your ranking drop. Just click the “Read More” button and you’ll be taken to a page explaining what you need for updates and search engines.

We’ve also added WordPress update integration to search stats as well. It’s in the details section of the post.

The WordPress Updates feature displays updates made in WordPress on your timeline.

The timeline also includes AIOSEO’s SEO revisions, giving you a complete picture of the key data points that affect your ranking on search engines.

The ability to see changes made by WordPress and AIOSEO, plus Google updates and their impact on rankings, is a super power most website owners want.

And AIOSEO gave you that super power.

With these latest plugin additions, understanding SEO and how to beat your competition just got easier.

Update to AIOSEO 4.4.0 for SEO revision, Google update integration, etc.

In addition to this important update, we’ve made some notable improvements to many of the features you love. For example, we’ve updated the user interface to make it smoother and more fluid. All changes can be found in the full product changelog.

What are you waiting for?

Update your site to AIOSEO 4.4.0 to take advantage of these powerful new features and rank your content higher in the SERPs.

If you haven’t used AIOSEO yet, install and activate the plugin now.

If you have any questions about these features, please comment below or contact our customer support team. Always ready to help. Our commitment to making AIOSEO the easiest and best WordPress SEO plugin grows stronger as we continue to win with our customers.

We appreciate your continued support, feedback and suggestions. We are still open to suggestions and feature requests.

We hope you enjoy using these new SEO features as much as we enjoyed creating them.

-Benjamin Rojas (President of AIOSEO).

