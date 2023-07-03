Not only did Twitter block unregistered users, it also blocked Google searches





Over the past few days, Google Search has removed more than half of the URLs indexed from Twitter from Google Search’s index. This came after Twitter added a “feature” Friday afternoon that would only show tweets to signed-in and registered users. Also, the tweaks currently being made on Twitter probably won’t help either.

Last I checked, Twitter seems to have gone from 471 million tweets indexed by Google to 180 million tweets indexed by Google. This corresponds to a 62% drop in Google’s index saturation of Twitter.com.

Index count is decreasing. Shortly after Twitter blocked unregistered users from viewing public tweets on Friday, I took a screenshot of his site command in Google Search for Twitter. We all know that Google’s site commands are never accurate, but the downward trend in indexed URLs is very clear.

Here’s a screenshot showing the 471 million results from Google’s index of Twitter.com.

Just before writing this post, I ran the same site command and it showed 180 million results in the Google index for Twitter.com.

Can’t trust the site command? Glenn Gabe shared a screenshot of the third-party tool Semrush on Twitter, showing Twitter’s diminished visibility in Google Search.

fire hose. Remember, Google Search will still show new tweets from Twitter. Google has a long-standing deal with Twitter on fire hoses. So when you do a Google search, you may see a Twitter carousel for some queries.

It looks like this:

old tweet. But old tweets are dropping out and seem to be slowly slipping out of Google web search’s core index. I suspect this means less exposure for Twitter in Google searches, less access to searchers and journalists who find content on Twitter, and less ad impressions across the Twitter platform.

why do we care If you have brands that rely heavily on Twitter and the visibility their Tweets get on Google Search, it could be impacted, especially if that visibility is from older Tweets. Also, some older Tweets that used to rank well in Google searches may not rank as well today.

It is unclear if Twitter will reverse this decision or decide to use supported markup for paywalled content. This should help keep your content indexed in Google Search.

Twitter seems to be a bit of a mess right now for a variety of reasons.

