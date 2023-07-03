Instagram’s Twitter Rival App Is Coming To The Google Play Store





Instagram appears to be preparing to launch a Twitter rival app called Threads. The app has reportedly been in development since January and will be integrated directly with Instagram. The Threads app can now be found in the European Google Play app store. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while on the go.download the app

After months of rumors, Instagram’s Twitter rival may soon be hitting the app stores.

Over the weekend, several people spotted a new app called “Threads” listed in the Google Play app store for Android. Italian mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who reverse-engineered Instagram’s code to reveal internal testing, posted about the list of apps on July 1.

The link to the desktop version in the Google Play app store seems to be available only in European countries such as Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

The Threads app is now on the Google Play app store in European countries. Screengrab/Google Play/Instagram,

Currently the app description looks like this:

“Threads are where the community comes together to discuss everything from today’s hot topics to tomorrow’s trends. Whatever interests you, follow creators you love and others who love the same things, You can connect directly” or build your own loyal following and share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world. ”

And yes, it’s eerily similar to Twitter.

In June, The Verge’s Alex Heath reported leaked product screenshots and details of an internal meeting with Meta’s chief product officer, Chris Cox. The app has been in development since January, according to the report.

Threads will integrate a decentralized protocol similar to competitors Bluesky and Mastodon.

Instagram is also reportedly recruiting celebrities and influencers like Oprah as early users for apps like Twitter.

In May, Mark Zuckerberg teased the app’s arrival during a joint session on The Broadcast Channel with Instagram head Adam Mosseri, sending a voice note asking, “Any top-secret text apps you want to talk about today?” rice field. According to Platformer’s March report, Mosseri is overseeing the launch of Threads.

Instagram’s new Threads app differs from its predecessor app of the same name, which launched as a messaging tool in 2019 but shut down in 2021.

Former Instagram product manager Eric Wei noted in a recent interview that the Meta-owned platform has a history of launching short-lived standalone apps.

“I’ve never run a separate app,” Wei said, citing Instagram’s long-form video app IGTV.

But there is a very clear opportunity for Meta and Instagram here, Wei added.

“This is a better idea than many others that have come out of meta lately,” Synovus Trust senior portfolio manager Daniel Morgan told Insider in April. “With Twitter going through such a transition, it’s a great opportunity for them to fill that void.”

Instagram did not respond to an insider’s request for comment.

Do you have any information or details about Instagram’s new app to share? Via Signal (+1 646-580-2044), encrypted email ([email protected]), or standard email ([email protected]) Please contact Sidney Bradley at Communicate using non-work devices.

Connect with Marta Biino on Signal or Whatsapp (+44 7783 336214), email ([email protected]), or on Instagram and Twitter @martabiino. Communicate using non-work devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/instagram-new-app-threads-twitter-listed-google-play-android-store-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos