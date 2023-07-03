



summary

Are you ready to join an amazing team and make a big impact on animal welfare? We are eagerly looking for volunteers. As a Digital Marketing Google Analytics Specialist, you will work closely with our website developers to implement effective marketing strategies and support various initiatives.

explanation

Leveraging our expertise in Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager and Google Ads to optimize our online presence, drive engagement and ultimately help us raise awareness, garner support and promote animal welfare. I’ll enjoy having this.

responsibility:

Get ready to take on exciting responsibilities that shape our marketing efforts and contribute to our mission. PAWS’ role as a Digital Marketing Google Analytics Specialist includes:

We work with website developers to ensure seamless implementation of marketing strategies on PAWS websites.

We utilize Google Analytics to monitor website traffic, user behavior and conversion rates, providing valuable insights for optimizing marketing campaigns.

Implement and manage Google Tag Manager to track key metrics, generate comprehensive reports, and improve website performance.

Assist in the development and execution of digital marketing campaigns such as Google Ads to raise awareness of PAWS and attract potential supporters.

We conduct in-depth research and analysis of competitors and industry trends to identify opportunities for improvement and innovation.

Monitor and evaluate campaign performance with relevant analytics tools to enable data-driven recommendations for enhancement.

Work with your marketing team to create engaging content for social media platforms, newsletters, and other communication channels.

We help you create and maintain highly effective email marketing campaigns, ensuring high deliverability and engagement.

Stay up to date on the latest industry trends, best practices and emerging technologies related to digital marketing and animal welfare.

Eligibility:

To excel in this role and contribute to our mission, we are seeking individuals with the following qualifications:

Extensive knowledge and experience leveraging Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager and Google Ads to optimize your online marketing efforts.

Familiar with website development and content management systems, able to collaborate effectively with developers.

Passionate about animal welfare and deeply aligned with PAWS’ mission and values.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data, generate valuable insights, and make data-driven decisions.

Proactive and self-motivated, works independently and can succeed in a team environment.

Strong written and oral communication skills and the ability to create engaging content.

Detail-oriented and well-organized, good at managing multiple tasks and meeting deadlines.

Although not required, experience in digital marketing, social media management, or related fields is preferred.

Willingness to engage a certain number of hours per week/month as mutually agreed upon.

advantage:

Joining PAWS as a Digital Marketing Google Analytics Specialist offers many benefits that will enrich your work and personal life. Leverage your skills to support reputable organizations to make a big impact on animal welfare.

Gain valuable hands-on experience in digital marketing, website analytics, and campaign management.

Work closely with a dedicated team of professionals who share your passion for animal welfare.

Develop your Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager and Google Ads skills and stay at the forefront of industry practice.

Receive recognition and nominations for your valuable contributions to our cause. Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with Progressive Animal Welfare Services (PAWS)?

Join us as a Digital Marketing Google Analytics Specialist and help us make a positive difference in the lives of people and animals. Apply now to make a lasting difference!

Click here to apply: https://forms.gle/J8pwHR1R2jtHwwYY6

For any questions or more information, please feel free to contact our volunteer leader, Nooran ([email protected]). I will be happy to help you. Together, let’s make a paw impact on the lives of animals and their families!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charityvillage.com/jobs/digital-marketing-google-analytics-specialist-remote-in-anywhere/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos