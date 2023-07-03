California Promotes Chief of Innovation to Chief Technology Officer





Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that former California chief technology and innovation officer Jonathan Porat will become the state’s chief technology officer.

Jonathan Porat (California)

Porat was appointed California’s Chief Innovation Officer in December, a role that included overseeing California’s digital identity initiative. From 2018 until 2022, he served as Technology Client Engagement Manager in Seattle. He has also served as an economist for the US Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy and a policy analyst for the Federal Office of Management and Budget.

As California’s Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Porat will oversee the Technical Services Office of the California Department of Technology. Also known as OTech, the office is an IT service provider for state and local governments, providing services such as infrastructure, platform, and software support.

“I am delighted to congratulate Jonathan on his recent appointment as California Chief Technology Officer,” California Chief Technology Officer Liana Bailey Crimmins said in an emailed statement. “In today’s rapidly changing technology environment, his leadership and insight in the effective delivery of digital services to customers and his innovative digital solutions to residents are greatly appreciated. .”

California has not had a full-time chief technology officer since Susanne Chungus abruptly retired in January. Chungus has retired after a three-month term to return to his previous position as CIO of the California Prisons Industry Authority.

