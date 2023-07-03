Quantum computer developed by Google can instantly perform a task that normally takes 47 years Earth.com





In a major breakthrough in the field of quantum computing, Google has reportedly developed a quantum computer that can perform calculations in a fraction of a second that would take the world’s most advanced supercomputers nearly half a century to complete. .

The news, reported by the Daily Telegraph, could represent a landmark moment in the evolution of this emerging technology.

Quantum computing, the science that exploits the quirks of quantum physics, remains a fast-moving and somewhat controversial field.

Quantum computers hold great promise for their potential to revolutionize fields such as climate science and drug discovery. They offer computational speeds that far exceed their traditional counterparts.

Potential drawbacks of quantum computing

However, this advanced technology is not without potential drawbacks. Quantum computers rank high on the list of national security concerns because they pose significant challenges for modern cryptographic systems.

Controversial debate continues. Critics argue that despite the impressive milestone, these quantum machines still need to demonstrate utility outside academic research.

Incredible Performance of Google’s Quantum Computer

The latest version of Google’s quantum machine, the Sycamore quantum processor, currently holds 70 qubits. This is a significant improvement from the previous version’s 53 qubits. This makes the new processor about 241 million times more robust than its predecessor.

Because each qubit can exist in a 0, 1, or both state at the same time, the ability to store and process this level of quantum information, whether fast or slow, is unmatched by even the fastest classical computers. It is an achievement.

In a paper published on the arXiv preprint server, the Google team states: We estimate the computational cost relative to improved classical methods and demonstrate that our experiments exceed the capabilities of existing classical supercomputers. ”

Even today’s fastest classical computers, such as the Tennessee-based Frontier Supercomputer, cannot match the potential of quantum computers. These conventional machines operate in the language of binary code and are limited to a dual-state reality of 0s and 1s. But the quantum paradigm goes beyond this limit.

power of revolution

The cost of developing Google’s quantum computer remains unknown. In any case, we can certainly expect transformative computational power from this development.

For example, according to the Google team, it takes only 6.18 seconds for the Frontier supercomputer to match the computation of Google’s 53-qubit computer. However, it would take a staggering 47.2 years for the same machine to match the computations performed by Google’s latest 70-qubit device.

quantum supremacy

Many experts in the field have praised Google’s significant progress. Steve Brierley, chief executive of Cambridge-based quantum company Riverlane, called Google’s progress a “huge milestone.”

He also added that “the dispute over whether we have reached or could have reached quantum supremacy is now being resolved.”

Similarly, Professor Winfried Henzinger, director of the Sussex Center for Quantum Technology, praised Google for solving a specific academic problem that was difficult for conventional computers to compute.

“Their latest demonstration is another strong demonstration that quantum computers are developing at a steady pace,” said Henzinger.

He emphasized that an important next step is to create quantum computers that can correct their inherent operational errors.

IBM has yet to comment on Google’s recent work, but it’s clear that this advance in the field of quantum computing has caught the attention of researchers and companies around the world. This will open up new vistas and competition in the evolution of computational technology. Let the game begin!

Quantum Computing Details

Quantum computing, a spectacular leap in technological progress, has the potential to redefine our computing power. By harnessing the strange but fascinating laws of quantum physics, it has the potential to greatly outperform classical computers in solving certain kinds of problems.

Fundamentals of quantum computing

Traditional computers operate on bits that can be in a 0 or 1 state. Quantum computers, on the other hand, operate on quantum bits known as qubits. Unlike conventional bits, qubits can exist in both states simultaneously thanks to a quantum principle called superposition.

Superposition dramatically increases the computational power of quantum computers. For example, 2 qubits can exist in 4 states (00, 01, 10, 11) simultaneously, and 3 qubits can exist in 8 states. This allows quantum computers to process vast numbers of possibilities at once.

Another important quantum principle exploited by quantum computers is entanglement. Entangled qubits are deeply connected. Changing the state of one qubit instantly changes the state of its entangled partner, regardless of distance. This feature will allow quantum computers to handle complex computations more efficiently.

Applications of quantum computers

The unusual properties of quantum computing make it perfect for solving complex problems that classical computers struggle with.

Cryptography is a remarkable area where quantum computing can bring about big changes. Quantum computers pose a threat to current cryptographic systems because they can quickly factor large numbers, but they also open the door to the development of more secure quantum cryptography schemes.

In medicine, quantum computing enables the modeling of complex molecular structures, potentially speeding drug discovery. Quantum simulations have the potential to provide insights into new materials and processes that may take years to discover through experimentation.

Challenges in Quantum Computing

Despite its promising potential, quantum computing is not without its challenges. Quantum states are delicate, and maintaining them over a practical period of time known as quantum coherence is a major hurdle. A small amount of environmental interference can cause a qubit to lose its state, a phenomenon known as decoherence.

Quantum error correction is also a difficult task. Due to the qubit’s fragility, quantum computation is more error-prone than classical computation. Developing efficient error correction methods that do not require prohibitive amounts of qubits remains central to quantum computing research.

The future of quantum computing

Quantum computing is still in its infancy, but the rapid pace of innovation points to a promising future. Tech giants such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft, as well as numerous startups, are making great strides in quantum computing research.

Over the next few years, quantum computers are expected to become even more powerful and reliable. The point of quantum supremacy, where quantum computers surpass classical computers in computational power, may be closer than we think.

Quantum computing is a thrilling frontier that promises to change the way we approach complex problems. As research and development continues, we are getting closer and closer to realizing the full potential of this revolutionary technology.

–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.earth.com/news/quantum-computer-can-instantly-execute-a-task-that-would-normally-take-47-years/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos