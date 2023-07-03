Sweden orders four companies to stop using Google tools





STOCKHOLM, Sweden Sweden on Monday ordered four companies to stop using Google’s tools to measure and analyze web traffic, accusing them of transferring personal data to the United States. One company was fined the equivalent of $1.1 million.

Sweden’s privacy agency, IMY, has filed dozens of complaints against Google across Europe, following complaints from Austrian data privacy group NOYB (which has nothing to do with your business), which has filed dozens of complaints against Google. announced that it was investigating the use of Google Analytics by.

NOYB alleged that the companies’ use of Google Analytics for web statistics resulted in European data being transferred to the United States in violation of the EU’s data protection regulation, GDPR.

The GDPR only allows data transfers to third countries if the European Commission has determined that they provide at least the same level of privacy protection as the EU. A 2020 EU Court of Justice decision invalidated the EU-US data transfer agreement as inadequate.

The IMY considers the data transmitted by the four companies to Google Analytics in the United States to be personal data and states that “the technical security measures taken by each company are sufficient to ensure a level of protection equivalent to that inherently guaranteed.” not,’ he said. within the EU. ”

Telecom company Tele2 was fined $1.1 million and online marketplace CDON $27,700.

Grocery store chain Coop and the Dagens Industri newspaper took further steps to protect the data being transferred, but were not fined.

Tele2 has voluntarily stopped using Google Analytics, and IMY has ordered other companies to stop using Google Analytics.

IMY legal adviser Sandra Arvidson, who led the investigation, said the ruling asked the authorities “what requirements exist for technical safeguards and other measures when transferring personal data to third countries, in this case the United States.” We have clarified what will be imposed,” he said.

The NYOB welcomed IMY’s ruling.

“Although many other European authorities (Austria, France, Italy, etc.) have already found that the use of Google Analytics violates the GDPR, this is the first time a company has been fined for using Google Analytics. It’s a fine,” he said in a statement.

The European Commission said at the end of May that it hoped to conclude a new legal framework for data transfers between the EU and the US by the end of the summer.

The RGPD, which has been in place since 2018, can result in fines of up to $21.8 million, equivalent to 4% of a company’s global revenues.

