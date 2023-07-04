CIAC Announces 2023 Connecticut High School Soccer Playoff Division





The 2023 CIAC Football Playoff Division will be grouped into six divisions based on 2022 registration numbers (not available as of July 3). The eight teams with the highest CIAC playoff point average will qualify for his 2023 state tournament (48 teams).

Co-op teams are in italics and host teams are in bold.

**Denotes the promotion of the school of choice if it reaches the semi-finals once in the last three years. ***In the last 3 years, he has been promoted to the school of choice if he has reached the semi-finals twice. Note: The complete school preference list for 2023 is not available as of July 3rd.

2022 LL Playoff Team 2022 L Playoff Team 2022 MM Playoff Team 2022 M Playoff Team 2022 SS Playoff Team 2022 S Playoff Team

Class LL

More than 766 men registered (23 teams)

Bridgeport Central Crosby Danbury East Hartford Fairfield Prep Glastonbury Greenwich Hamden Kennedy Manchester McMahon New Britain Norwalk Norwich Free Academy Notre Dame West Haven** Ridgefield Southington Stamford Staples Trumbull West Haven Westhill Wilbur Cross

Added: Notre Dame – West Haven (M) Lost: Enfield (L) Defending Champion: Greenwich

class L

Men 605-765 (23 teams)

Amity Bristol Central Conard Darien Enfield Fairfield Ludlow Fairfield Ward Farmington Hall Harding Killingley*** Maloney Naugatuck New Canaan New Milford Newington Newtown Shelton Simsbury South Windsor VGW Tech Corp (Binal Tech/Goodwin Tech) ) Wilby Windsor

Added: Enfield (LL), Killingly (MM), Windsor (MM). Losers: Cheshire (MM), Middletown (MM), Xavier (MM), St. Joseph (M).Defending Champion: New Canaan

class MM

507-604 Men’s registration (23 teams)

Basic Bethel Bristol Eastern Bunnell Cheney Tech Cheshire Fitch Guilford Hillhouse Musk Middletown North Haven Platt Platt Tech Pompelaug Quinbow Valley Co-op (Ellis Tech/Putnam/Toulterotto) Stratford Thames Co-op (Grasso Tech/Norwich Tech/St. Bernard) Torrington Weathersfield Wilcox Tech/Kayner Tech Corp (NOTE: Playoffs were ineligible and opted out “instead of a Corp phase out” according to CIAC) Wilton Xavier

Added: Cheshire (left), Middletown (left), Xavier (left), Bethel (middle), Torrington (middle) Lost: Killingly (left), Windsor (left), EO Smith (middle), Northwest United (middle), SMSA (M) defending champions: North Haven

class M

419-506 men registered (23 teams)

ATI Cooperative (Abbott Tech/Immaculate) Avon Berlin Branford Brookfield Bullard/Kolbe Cooperative (Bullard Havens/Kolbe Cathedral) CREC Cooperative (Comp Science/Aerospace/International) EO Smith East Haven East Lime Hartford Public Hand Holy Cross ** Lyman Hall New London Northwest United Co-op (Walcott Tech/Litchfield/Nonnewwog/Shepauge Valley/Wamogo) Prince Tech/Innovation Co-op RHAM Rockville SMSA Co-op (SMSA/Bulkley/Classic Magnet/HMTCA/University) St Joseph ** Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby Corp Woodstock Academy

Added: EO Smith (MM), Northwest United (MM), SMSA (MM), CREC (SS), Holy Cross (S), St Joseph (L) Lost: Notre Dame West Haven (LL), Bethel (MM) ) ), Coginchaug Cooperative (SS), Rho (SS), Torrington (MM), Watertown (SS).Defending Champion: Vacant

class S.S.

332-418 men registered (23 teams)

Amistad Barlow Cogginshog/Hail Wray/East Hampton Co-op Coventry/Wyndham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial Co-op Ellington Forlan Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Regional Co-op Granby/Canton Co-op Jonathan Law Ledyard・Lewis Mills New Fairfield O’Brien Tech Plainville Rocky Hill Sheehan Torland Waterford Watertown Weaver Weston Wyndham Walcott

Added: Coginchaug Cooperative (M), Law (M), Watertown (M), New Fairfield (S), Walcott (S) Losses: CREC (M), Bacon Academy (S), Cromport (S), Stafford co -OP (S), VROL (S) defending champion: Barlow

class S

Up to 331 men (23 teams) can be registered.

Ansonia Bacon Academy Bloomfield Capital Prep/Achievement First Corp Cromwell/Portland Corp Derby East Catholic Griswold/Wheeler Corp Hadham-Killingworth Montville MSW Corp (Morgan/Old Saybrook/Westbrook) North Branford Northwest Catholic Notre Dame-Fair Field Oxford Plainfield Seymour St. Paul Catholic Stafford/East Windsor/Somers Corp Stonington Valley Regional/Old Lyme Corp Waterbury Career Academy Woodland

Added: Bacon Academy (SS), Cromport (SS), Stafford Co-op (SS), VROL (SS) Lost: Holy Cross (M), New Fairfield (SS), Walcott (SS); Morgan/OSW Combined into one co-op play.Defending Champion: Ansonia

