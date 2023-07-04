Nominations for Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2023 are now open





Nominations for the InnovationAwards 2023 are now open and will celebrate excellence across the ASEAN channel, including startups, partners, distributors, vendors and individual successes.

Scheduled for Thursday 19th October, the Innovation Awards 2023 will be held as an in-person black-tie event bringing the channels together under Channel Asiaroof in Singapore.

A step away from predictable award programs, not only is the expertise of the region and across the region’s ecosystem recognized and celebrated, but innovative examples of partner best practices are presented in Southeast Asia’s leading business technology publications. It is further amplified through certain Channel Asia.

Notable enhancements include increased prioritization of customer cases to showcase the innovative capabilities of specialized partners, efforts to expand reach to all countries within the region, and access to both established and emerging providers. Focus on strengthening focus.

Reflecting the market, the Innovation Awards 2023 recognize outstanding achievements from managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, cutting-edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, leading consultancies and boutique agencies. , application developers, etc. are complemented by all companies. Working together, everyone contributes.

Likewise, innovation at the vendor and distributor level will be expanded to recognize key channel champions, creative thinkers, consistent performers and market leaders.

To achieve this, InnovationAwards 2023 will recognize channels across eight categories: Partner Innovation, Technology Innovation, ASEAN-Wide Innovation, Startup Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

Nominations are free to enter and will run until Friday, August 4th. In addition to Hong Kong, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, we also accept nominations from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. All parties may submit regional (ASEAN and Hong Kong) or country-specific nominations, or both.

Finalists and winners will be selected by a judging panel of business leaders from partners, vendors and distributor organizations.

2023 Innovation Award Categories:

partner innovation

Partner Innovation recognizes pioneering technology specialists and collaboration providers, as well as customer innovation and excellence across key market segments of enterprise, midmarket and SMB.

Innovation

Tech Innovation recognizes partners who leverage established and emerging solutions, backed by a deep level of expertise and professional services, to raise the level of innovation for their customers.

Innovation across ASEAN

ASEAN-wide Innovation recognizes partners who are headquartered in Southeast Asia and deliver innovation to their customers. This partner is a market-leading specialist who thrives in challenging end-user environments, generating new ideas and outcomes through unconventional approaches to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is for partners who are headquartered in Southeast Asia as a global presence for their company. This is not available for multinational companies with regional bases in Southeast Asia but global headquarters.

startup innovation

Start-up Innovation recognizes market-leading start-ups that build their own businesses that bring innovative new technologies to the ASEAN market. Note: All submissions must be from ASEAN-based startups.

Vendor innovation

Vendor Innovation operates a market-leading approach to engagement and enablement across key technology segments of cloud, security, hardware, software, networking and specialists, empowering partners to deliver innovative solutions and services to their customers. Recognize vendors who support

Distributor innovation

Distributor Innovation recognizes distributors who lead ecosystem innovation and growth through innovative approaches to vendor engagement and partner enablement across core categories of hardware, software, specialists, incubation and creativity .

personal innovation

Personal Innovation recognizes outstanding individuals who contribute to customer, company and channel success through innovative approaches to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions.

hall of fame

The Hall of Fame honors long-standing leaders who have contributed to the development and strengthening of the ASEAN channel. In 2023, he will have three inductees into the Channel Asia Hall of Fame, determined by an executive committee of industry judges and past inductees.

Click here for more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, attendance and event details.

