New oral film could revolutionize drug delivery to patients





Traditional methods of drug administration, such as swallowing pills, ingesting bitter syrup, injections or rectal insertion, can be painful and uncomfortable for some patients, especially young children and the elderly. A research team led by Associate Professor Chang Sui Yong, Emeritus Research Fellow of the Department of Pharmacy, Faculty of Science, National University of Singapore (NUS), recently developed an easy-to-use oral film that allows for painless and efficient treatment. and cautious drug administration.

This patient-friendly method of drug delivery is now being commercialized through PharLyfe+, a NUS startup founded by Associate Professor Chan and his students Dr. Tan Po Leng and Ms. Chua Chi Shan, both of whom are They are the business and clinical leaders of PharLyfe+, respectively. This startup is supported by the NUS Graduate Research Innovation Program (GRIP). GRIP is a venture creation program that encourages NUS researchers and graduate students to launch their own deep tech companies.

The new oral film releases drugs into the bloodstream through the moist mucous membranes lining the mouth. Each oral film is simply placed on the cheek inside the patient’s mouth and the drug is released into the bloodstream over a defined period of time.

This method of dosing reduces the risk of choking, aspiration, and rejection. In addition, the method of manufacturing this film eliminates dosing errors common with multi-dose medication bottles.

Patient-centric and personalized drug delivery

“Our oral film represents a significant milestone in patient-centered personalized medicine, offering a safer and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional drug delivery methods,” said Associate Professor Chan. It’s so easy to use that patients have dignity, and “we look forward to working with healthcare providers to develop and apply oral films to improve patient care and outcomes.”

The oral films are very thin and round, and come in two dime and dime sizes, making them convenient to carry, distribute, and store in bulk in healthcare facilities. In addition, the low moisture content of the films means they have a longer shelf life compared to formulated liquid medicines, potentially making them a reliable choice for patients and healthcare providers.

The team’s first oral film product will focus on medication for patients suffering from terminal delirium and anxiety. Comfortable care should be a top priority in the process of treating end-of-life conditions, but the frequent injections can be painful. “We hope our solution will help improve the quality of care for these patients,” Chua said. The film may also help people with epilepsy, and more research is underway.

A sustainable and cost-effective solution

Oral films are easy to manufacture. Each film consists of a customized premix of ingredients formulated for a specific drug. These ingredients are added to the drug solution and the exact amount of drug required is pipetted into the mold. Dry the resulting mixture using a light oven. This manufacturing method uses less materials and less material compared to traditional drug delivery methods, especially those that require expensive disposable applicators and devices such as syringes, needles, inhalers and auto-injectors. .

Oral films are therefore more environmentally friendly and cost-effective as there is no need to use bulky packaging or dose-measuring devices such as syringes and spoons that are made of plastic and come with each course of treatment.

“Our films are formulated on demand to ensure the correct dosage and strength are included for each patient, sealed with minimal packaging,” said Dr. Tan, who has a PhD focused on oral films. This streamlined approach to drug delivery not only saves time and money, but also reduces environmental impact.”

Associate Professor Rita Chu, chairman of the Singapore Pharmacy Council and clinical faculty member of NUS Pharmacy, who was not involved in the launch, said, “The innovative approach of compounding prescription drugs into oral films has the potential to improve delivery. It will bring about a big change,” he said. In particular, oral film premixes, such as many self-tests, are used to enable the delivery of many pharmaceuticals to populations who have difficulty taking conventional dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, syrups, and injections. I look forward to the day the kit is expanded for home use. Kits are available on pharmacy shelves. ”

Future Plans

The NUS team has applied for a provisional patent for this innovative approach. Researchers are currently developing and evaluating film products for a variety of pharmaceutical applications, including antidotes, over-the-counter medicines and pet medicines, in preparation for regulatory submissions in Singapore and the United States.

The Company will supply oral film premixes to medical institutions so that pharmacists and clinic staff can prepare oral film formulations when doctors prescribe oral films to patients. HCA Hospice Care is one of the medical institutions he partnered with in the initial launch of the immediate sale package, which includes facility setup and staff training to prepare film medicines using PharLyfe + premix.

The team also aims to work with investors, regulatory experts, contract manufacturers and drug distributors to commercialize the technology.

