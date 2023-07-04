This robot has all Moves8, to be exact





Robotics engineers often look to how animals move to inspire more effective and efficient prosthetic limbs, joints and muscles. One particularly useful source of inspiration comes from the study of various types of creatures that use limbs for locomotion. For example, walking and swimming amphibians and walking and flying birds. Such inspiration led to his SPIDAR crawling and flying, his LEO skateboarding and slacklining, robots that can switch between bipedal and quadrupedal modes.

Now, instead of two or three, engineers at Caltech and Northeastern University in Boston have developed a multimodal robot that can move in eight different ways, including walking, crawling, rolling, rolling, and even flying. . That said, the Multimodal Mobility Morphobot (M4) looks more like a sleek little cart than something straight out of a bestiary. M4 is 70 cm long and 35 cm high and has 4 legs with 2 joints each. There are also two ducted fans at the end of each leg that act as legs, propeller thrusters, or wheels. The robot is remarkably lightweight at around 6 kg, including on-board computers, sensors, communication equipment, joint actuators, propulsion motors, power electronics and batteries. Autonomous and self-contained operation is possible.

Details of M4 were published in Nature Communications on June 27.

It’s the first time that so many modes of transportation have been integrated into a single platform, said Alireza Ramezani, a robotics engineer and one of the principal investigators at Northeastern University. This task called for difficult design considerations.In a multimodal robot design, as the number of modes [of locomotion] The increase will introduce unique design requirements for each mode, he says. Integrating all these design requirements required researchers to consider various trade-offs.

When designing airborne robots, the system needs to be very light, Ramezani said. However, if we want to achieve leg locomotion, we need large actuators that can generate torques at the joints for dynamic interaction with the ground. These bulky components can adversely affect airborne mobility. This he is limited to systems with two mobility modes. The M4 can walk over uneven terrain, climb steep slopes, roll over bulky objects, crawl under low-ceilinged obstacles, and fly.

Researchers took inspiration for the design from the plasticity of motion found in nature. Morteza Ghalib, professor of aeronautics at Caltech and co-leader of the project, said nature is an open source of design for us, especially in terms of reusing systems to provide function. He said it was a book.unique aspects of [this] Robots are characterized by having maximum functionality with minimum components and being able to decide which one to use for different tasks.

Reuse was key to making the M4 design scalable—increasing payload capacity without compromising mobility. It focuses on how robots can reuse existing appendages for different locomotion without adding payload capacity such as computers and sensors. Scalability was achieved through redundancy operations.

The M4 may look like a simple box on wheels, but it’s the first robot to move around town in eight different ways. Northeastern University/Nature Communications

In other words, the M4 can roll like a ground vehicle using four appendages, crawl like a quadruped, but also stand up with two appendages. While standing, the robot allows a higher perspective and more dynamic movement, but is more stable when walking on quadrupeds, as he has four points of contact with the environment.this is [a matter of] The mechanism for finding a balance between the trade-offs posed by each mode of mobility and transitioning from one mode to another is through manipulating these redundancies, Garib says.

The research team conducted experiments in which the M4 performed wheeled and quadrupedal locomotion, unmanned ground and air locomotion, and more. They report that the M4 exhibited full autonomy in multimodal path planning between ground locomotion and flight.

Using onboard sensors and computers, M4 was able to negotiate an unstructured environment by switching from spinning to flying, but the researchers want more. Our next step is to have it all. [M4s] According to Ramezani, the robot will use locomotion modes fully autonomously based on sensory information gathered from the environment.

Funding for the M4 project was provided by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the National Science Foundation. Researchers expect multimodal robots to play a big role in future space exploration. NASA recently integrated a small helicopter Ingenuity aircraft into its Perseverance Mars rover to act as a reconnaissance task force for larger vehicles, and that was a huge success, Ramezani said.

Apart from space exploration, researchers also see potential for search and rescue operations, package handling and delivery, environmental applications, and digital agriculture, among others. Ghalib says the system’s ability to change shape and shape offers many advantages over robots with fixed geometries.

Researchers are still trying to improve the M4. Ramezani says there is no limit to what you can expect from a robot like this. For example, it won’t take long to extend the existing capabilities of the M4 to underwater locomotion using quadhis copters. Meanwhile, we continue to work on making the M4’s existing mobility modes more efficient.

