Check Out June’s Most Clicked RTIH Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Automating retail too soon? Explore recent customer backlash against M&S ​​and Tesco

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson asks: Are retailers’ relentless efforts to keep innovating through the adoption of technology really giving their customers what they want and need?

Here’s why Amazon, Target, Instacart, Walmart, AutoStore and Kroger should consider buying Ocado Group

Britten Rudd, a supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive, says Amazon should consider buying Ocado Group because it urgently needs to boost its online grocery fulfillment and delivery capabilities. .

Rudd said the shares of the British online grocer and tech specialist surged more than 40% after The Times reported speculation that several U.S. suitors were interested in bidding. gave a lecture.

The report cites Amazon as one of several players that could take notice of Ocado.

Aldi UK partners with Polytag to gain access to real-time packaging lifecycle information

Aldi UK has partnered with recycling technology company Polytag.

The company plans to test the introduction of Polytag’s invisible UV tags into packaging starting in July.

The company’s own reader at the Bifa Teeside Recycling Center will enable Aldi to know how much packaging material is actually recycled and track the movement of items through the process.

This previously inaccessible packaging lifecycle information will help supermarkets accurately measure and track their performance against sustainability goals, such as halving their plastic use by 2025.

A2Zs Cust2Mate Subsidiary Completes Carrefour Smart Cart Trial and Prepares for Deployment Phase

Cust2Mate, a subsidiary of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., announced the completion of the pilot phase in Carrefour.

Since March, the company’s smart carts have been tested at Carrefour’s flagship hypermarket store in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, near Paris.

As part of the rollout phase, Carrefour and Cust2Mate are looking to roll out smart carts in the fourth quarter of this year, initially in two former hypermarket locations.

Guillaume Cocovy, Director of Strategic Transformation, Carrefour Group, said: “We have received very positive feedback from our customers with this store. Like any large company, we solicited suggestions before starting this project.”

We looked at what was happening in the market and Cust2Mate was the company that most closely matched our expectations and did the most to support our implementation. We felt it right away.

The relationship with the founder was very smooth, and with the cart already in place, the project was off to full speed. Testing could begin in as little as three months. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/7/4/that-was-the-month-that-was-check-out-junes-most-clicked-rtih-retail-technology-articles

