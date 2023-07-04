Toyota Unveils Incredible Innovations Including EV Rocket Tech





Toyota is regaining momentum in the electric vehicle (EV) market. And in the EV field, we are making progress by actively utilizing cutting-edge technology.

Its main competitors are Tesla (U.S.) and BYD (China), both of which manufacture electric vehicles exclusively.

Before the next-generation all-solid-state battery was ready to hit the market, Toyota announced that it would introduce a new battery from 2026 onwards that would both extend cruising range and reduce costs. Automakers are also considering deploying hypersonic technology from space. Dramatically improve the aerodynamic performance of the vehicle. It is in partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

In addition, Toyota plans to enrich its offerings with new multi-function technologies through soft skill updates.

“We don’t mind showing 90% of what we have.”

An exhibition on the application of hypersonic technology to aerodynamic technology. Toyota is considering the technology with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. June 8, Higashifuji Research Institute. (Provided by Toyota) Toyota’s EV challenge

On June 8, Toyota Motor Corporation held a technical briefing at the Higashi-Fuji Technical Center (Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture) led by Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima. At this unusual event, more than 30 cutting-edge technologies were demonstrated in front of the media, including test drives of new vehicles currently under development.

Toyota’s meticulous and meticulous preparation has two stages. The first is responsiveness to improvements in response to changes in the EV shift market. And second, innovation to lead current and future competitors.

An all-solid-state battery that Toyota aims to commercialize. At the Higashi-Fuji Research Institute on June 8. (Provided by Toyota) Key innovations in EV batteries

One of the innovations lies in the development of the car battery, the most important feature of electric vehicles. Toyota is working on the commercialization of next-generation all-solid-state batteries that will revolutionize battery technology. At the same time, the company is also developing two new types of batteries. These will tackle two major issues that EVs are experiencing today: range and price.

One of the new batteries is an improved version of the lithium-ion battery found in Toyota’s bZ4X electric vehicle. With this battery, the cruising range is doubled to 1000km. (Currently, the mileage of the bZ4X is only 500km) On the other hand, the cost will be reduced by 20%.

Another innovation is an iron phosphate battery that does not use cobalt, a rare metal. This battery will only extend the range of the bZ4X by 20%. However, the cost is significantly reduced by 40%.

A part manufactured by Toyota using the new technology “Gigacast” (right) and a part using conventional technology. At the Higashi-Fuji Research Institute on June 8. (Provided by Toyota) Two Pillars of Innovation

The two pillars of improvement and innovation also apply to automotive manufacturing.

Once upon a time, a car chassis consisted of 86 parts assembled in 33 steps. But with a new manufacturing technique called Gigacasting, the entire chassis is made in one piece. This made the process much more efficient, requiring only one step.

Gigacasting does not have a belt conveyor. It is also a self-propelled assembly line, with parts moving independently to each assembly location. This manufacturing technology contributes to the realization of an innovative next-generation plant that halves the manufacturing process and factory investment.

New entrants like Tesla and BYD have been able to set up from scratch the best manufacturing processes for EVs built around batteries and software. However, Toyota’s factory was set up for fuel engine vehicles. Therefore, it will take some time before the next-generation plant is operational.

At the same time, Toyota has been developing technology utilizing existing assets. The first is a multi-pathway platform that allows Toyota to flexibly design hybrid vehicles (HV), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHV) and electric vehicles from one common foundation and produce them at existing facilities. This reduces the investment required and allows new EV models to come to market faster.

Toyota Motor Corporation is also demonstrating next-generation speech recognition technology that it aims to put into practical use. June 8, Higashifuji Research Institute. (Provided by Toyota) Playful Technologies

On the other hand, Toyota is an automobile company with various software technologies and a long history. We have instant access to this experience and data that Tesla and BYD don’t have.

Among them is playful technology that changes the feel of the car just by pressing a button when accelerating. This will allow drivers to choose between a luxury, sports or family car driving experience.

It is also possible to analyze data obtained from countless Toyota vehicles around the world using AI. This data and analytics support vehicle security, help avoid accidents, and automatically generate digital maps.

Of course, no one knows whether the latest technology announced by Toyota will lead to market dominance and customer loyalty. And Toyota has been heavily criticized for entering the EV market later than Tesla and BYD.

Toyota-spec commercial light van EV jointly developed by Toyota, Suzuki, and Daihatsu. (Provided by Toyota) Underdog or catch-up?

The 2023 Future Readiness Indicator ranking in the automotive sector was released in May by the Swiss business school IMD. The momentum of the EV shift, with Tesla maintaining the number one position and BYD rising from fifth to second place in 2022, can be seen.

On the other hand, Toyota, which was second in 2022, slipped to 10th. Considering this, Toyota’s deliberate disclosure of technological progress may have been aimed at overcoming a sense of crisis.

At a press conference on June 8, Takeo Kato, head of the Toyota Motor Development Center, declared that the next-generation EV would be launched at a speed that would not be outdone by competitors. We are launching all of our new technologies together at once. Of the 3.5 million electric vehicles expected to be sold by 2030, Toyota has set a goal of selling 1.7 million next-generation EVs during the same period.

Toyota’s stance of pursuing various technologies (hybrid vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, hydrogen engines, etc.) to achieve carbon neutrality will not change. However, there is no doubt that the company has turned aggressive in the EV business.

Author: Noboru Ikeda

