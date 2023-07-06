Thread: What You Need to Know About Instagram, Twitter Killer Apps





After months of speculation and secrecy, Mark Zuckerberg’s long-rumoured Twitter competitor has arrived.

The new app, Threads, was announced Wednesday as a sister app to the popular photo-sharing network Instagram, which Zuckerberg’s company Meta acquired more than a decade ago. If Instagram executives get their way, Threads could replace rival Twitter, but some techies are calling Threads the Twitter killer.

The Threads rollout intensifies the conflict between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last year. Musk has altered the Twitter experience by tweaking its algorithms and other features, most recently imposing a temporary limit on the number of tweets that can be viewed while using the app, sparking outrage.

Many tech companies are trying to capitalize on Twitter’s chaos in recent months. But Threads has the upper hand, backed by Metas’ deep funding and Instagram’s huge user base with over 2 billion monthly active users worldwide.

Zuckerberg said in a post on his Threads account on Wednesday: I think we need a public conversations app with over a billion people. Twitter had the opportunity to do this, but failed to deliver. I hope so.

Here’s what you need to know about threads:

What are threads and how do they work?

Built by Instagram, Threads is positioned as an app that allows people to have real-time public conversations with each other. Threads also help revitalize Instagram, the flagship app in the Metas family of products.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in an interview that the idea hopes to create an open and friendly space for the community.

Instagram ties Threads to itself. Anyone interested in signing up for the new app must have an Instagram account for now. The user’s Instagram handle must also be a Threads username.

It will also allow you to import the list of people you follow on Instagram directly into your threads if you prefer. Users authenticated on Instagram will also be authenticated on the new app. A user can set their Threads account private or public.

How are threads similar to or different from Twitter?

Threads look much like Twitter in many ways. A user can post primarily text-based messages to her scrolling feed, which can be replied to by people who follow or follow the user. You can also post photos and videos to the app.

But Threads is also different from Twitter. Direct messaging, a feature provided by Twitter, is not currently supported. Instagram said it may add features to Threads if new users request it.

How did Instagram come up with threads?

Mosseri said Instagram has made a concerted effort over the past few years to simplify its app. As part of that effort, Threads was spun out as a separate app, he said. That way, Instagram won’t get cluttered trying to make public conversations work within their existing apps.

The choice to create a new app was also irresistible, especially during a tumultuous time in the social media landscape, Mosseri added.

He noted the changes around Twitter under Musk, saying there is an opportunity and demand for more people to play in public. Mosseri added that the opportunity to challenge Twitter came not only because of ownership, but because of product changes and decisions by Musk and others about how the social platform works.

Instagram launched an effort to take on Twitter late last year, with dozens of engineers, product managers and designers brainstorming what the rival app might look like. Among the concepts discussed by Metas employees at the time was a feature called Instagram Notes, which allows people to share short messages on the site, and a broader rollout of text-centric apps using Instagram’s technology. rice field.

Ultimately, Mosseri said he and other managers decided it was time to bet on this space and were committed to building what would become Threads.

How does Threads work with other apps?

Instagram’s goal is ultimately to make threads work across multiple apps in something called Fediverse, short for Federated Universe of services that share a communication protocol. Other apps like Mastodon, another social network, work this way as well.

This may sound like a lot of technical talk. What this means, in essence, is that Instagram wants her Threads to work seamlessly with other platforms. This may appeal to creators and influencers to not have to start each app from scratch.

For example, if a creator gets a decent number of followers on a thread, they can take those followers to other platforms ostensibly built on the same technology. Mosseri said that would reduce risk for creators and free them from feeling tied to one platform.

Did Instagram clone other apps?

Zuckerbergs Meta, who also owns Facebook and WhatsApp, has a rich history of trying to outwit social media rivals, including copying their features. Mr. Zuckerberg is highly competitive and has long wanted to own a product that does what Twitter does.

That strategy does not necessarily guarantee success. For example, Facebook’s early attempts to clone the ephemeral messaging app Snapchat didn’t get much attention at first.

Yet Meta has continued to imitate its rivals. In 2020, Meta released a TikTok mimetic service called Reels that focused on short videos and has since become widely used.

Where are Threads available?

Starting Wednesday, Threads will be available for free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the US and nearly 100 other countries. There are plans to expand further.

But Mehta said Threads will initially not be available in the European Union, one of the company’s biggest markets. A new EU law, called the Digital Markets Act, will come into force in the next few months, restricting how the biggest tech companies can share data between services. Meta said it is waiting to get more detailed information on the enforcement of the law before rolling out Threads across the 27 countries.

Adam Satariano contributed to the report.

