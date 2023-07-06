Google Pixel Fold breaks in bending test, hates heat





The Pixel Fold, Google’s first foldable smartphone, is slowly starting to hit people’s hands, but if you order it today from the US Google Store, you’ll have to wait a month for it to arrive. The company was so conservative in its sales forecast that it doesn’t look like it actually made that many sales.

Anyway, the Pixel Fold is the latest device to pass the grueling “durability test” that Zack of the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel has made us familiar with. There have been only a few Slav-his style phones in recent years that didn’t pass his test, but this one is special because it folds up.If you are wondering how it went, pick up some popcorn and[再生]Please click on the.

If for some reason you can’t watch it, here’s the gist. Of course, the outer screen is covered with glass, so it scratches as usual at level 6 on the Mohs scale, and shows deeper grooves at level 7. The inner folding screen has a plastic screen protector over ultra-thin glass. This is scratched at level 2 and deeper grooves appear at level 3.

The sides of the phone are made of metal, as is the SIM card tray, and the hinge and camera bump or “visor” are polished steel. The outer screen lasted about 15 seconds when exposed to open flame, but the folding display he stopped working after 8 seconds, interestingly turning off the phone in the process.

After that, the handset didn’t turn on for a minute, and when it did, it gave me a warning that it had automatically turned off due to high heat. It’s interesting in a way. The Pixel Fold isn’t rated for dust resistance, but it does quite well.

The final bend test. When the Pixel Fold is unfolded and bent, it folds in the wrong direction, destroying much of the screen inside. After that, it cannot be folded and closed again. Interestingly, it’s not the hinge that fails, it’s the weak point in the antenna wire.

