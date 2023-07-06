Inside Ukraine’s tech development to counter Russian ‘suicide’ drone threat





Ukraine and Russia are in a wartime technology arms race Kiev aims to innovate how to cheaply defeat Russian drones Ukrainian drone production surges despite Russian attacks State program wants to procure 200,000 drones in 2023

KIEV, July 5 (Reuters) – Hundreds of engineers and innovators met with military officials in a secluded downtown Kiev basement late last month to discuss the cheap prices that are still destroying Ukrainian cities. We brainstormed ways to more effectively neutralize these Russian self-destruct drones.

It’s an up-close glimpse into the tech arms race between Ukraine and Russia, which are using private sector innovation seeded from the country’s venture capital and producing thousands of combat drones in a burgeoning wartime industry. It was a rare occurrence.

“Today’s war is technological, and changes are happening every day in technology and on the battlefield,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said at the rally.

Reuters was the only media organization invited to the event, where senior military officials and ministers interacted with engineers and quirky enthusiasts. One man arrived in shorts and a baseball cap with a large drone under his arm.

Organizers distributed a $3 million prize to three teams of experts deemed to have presented the best drone or electronic warfare technology against the Russian “Shahed” (an Iranian-origin drone). The drones cruise toward their targets in swarms and explode on impact.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a record total of more than 300 drones a month in May, according to official data, posing a challenge for planners wanting to protect energy supplies this winter. Last winter, Russia attempted to paralyze the power grid with airstrikes.

“We want to prepare for next winter to meet these challenges,” said Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kublakov.

Iranian drones fly so low that they can evade detection by air defenses, but their navigation systems are robust enough to be difficult to shoot down with anti-drone electronic warfare weapons that jam radio frequencies.

While the West offers sophisticated air defense systems to counter missile attacks, officials say it’s not ideal to shoot down a swarm of $50,000 drones with $1 million missiles. To tell.

“It’s not profitable, so we need to constantly reduce the cost of the tools we use to destroy Shahed,” Fedorov said.

“We’re talking about detection[of drones]using acoustics and other means, and also actual destruction.”

Organizers of the event asked Reuters not to disclose participants’ surnames for security reasons.

One of them, Oleksandr, said his team had unveiled a “quadrocopter” with wings in addition to propeller power. He said he can fly much faster and longer than other drones.

“It will be a drone that … takes off vertically to intercept, catch up with, shoot down or jam,” he said.

Another participant, Yury, an engineer and vice president of a Ukrainian company, said his team presented the design of a new anti-drone electronic warfare system that would be more effective against Shahed.

“Drone War”

Drones have been used extensively in wars in Yemen, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, but never more so than in Ukraine, officials say.

“This is truly unprecedented drone warfare,” said Fyodorov, adding that Ukrainian military innovation has boomed since the Russian invasion.

Last year, Ukraine launched a crowdfunding project aimed at creating a “drone army,” which has grown into a national program that encompasses everything from building unmanned aerial vehicles to training drone pilots.

“A few months after the invasion began in earnest, everyone realized that unmanned aerial vehicles were the most effective way to conduct reconnaissance and defeat the enemy,” said Brigadier General Yuri Sichhor.

Sichhor, who oversees procurement for the national program, said 15,000 drones have been purchased so far, many more through the Defense Ministry and others supplied by foreign aid and volunteers. .

The total number of drones used by Ukraine on the battlefield is unknown.

“Our goal this year is to buy more than 200,000 attack drones and large reconnaissance drones … we will buy as many drones as the market can afford,” Schichhor said.

Drone production is now taking place across Ukraine despite the threat of Russian airstrikes, Fedorov said, with manufacturers distributing work across multiple sites and building bunkers as part of the production process. He added that he was instructed to use it.

He said, “Now this approach is working, all producers are continuing to work, and it is confirmed that no missiles hit production. Attacks (attacks) will certainly happen, but It’s not that big,” he said.

More than 80% of the drones procured are made in Ukraine and assembled in Ukraine, Fedorov added.

Anatoly Krapczynski, who works for a company that develops electronic warfare technology, contrasted the Ukrainian and Russian approaches to innovation.

He said Russia’s approach is top-down and led by state organizations, while Ukraine’s approach is driven by the private sector and involves many small businesses.

“When we started this project last year, there were seven companies that could sell drones to the state. Now there are 40, and by the end of the year there will be 50,” said Fedorov.

He said state-run venture capital helps boost domestic production, and Ukraine has an advantage over Russia because it can share technology with foreign partners and doesn’t have to worry about sanctions.

“Thanks to the funding, companies are starting to localize their production. Now they buy parts all over the world, including in China. But the localization is happening gradually,” Fedorov said.

Reported by Tom Balmforth.Editing: Mike Collette-White and Gareth Jones

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/inside-ukraines-tech-push-counter-russian-suicide-drone-threat-2023-07-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos