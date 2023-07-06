Google plans to collect everything posted online to train AI





We’ll take a look at the changes to Google’s privacy policy that state the use of public data for AI training.

Additions to Google’s privacy policy have made some observers worried that their content is all about to be fed into Google’s AI tools. Changes to the Terms of Service now explicitly state that “Public Information” is used to train internal Google AI models alongside other products.

From the privacy policy page:

In some circumstances, Google may also collect information about you from publicly accessible sources. For example, if your name appears in a local newspaper, our search engine may index the article and display it when others search for your name. We also obtain information from our trusted partners, such as directory services that provide business information that we display on our services, marketing partners that provide information about potential customers for our business services, and security partners that provide information to us. We may collect information about Information to protect against abuse. We also receive information from our advertising partners to provide advertising and research services on their behalf.

You may be wondering where the mention of AI is relevant here. me too! I’ve spoken about EULAs and privacy policies, some of the most over-the-top privacy policies. I’ve checked all the sections associated with the privacy policy page and couldn’t find the relevant section. Finally, it had to be pointed out that what appeared to be hyperlinks leading off-site were actually links to open pop-ups with additional information about the terms used.

With this in mind, you should go back to the excerpt above and click on “Publicly Accessible Sources” to see:

For example, we may collect publicly available information online or from other public sources to help us train our AI models and build products and features such as Google Translate, Bard and Cloud AI features. Alternatively, if information about your business is posted on our website, we may index that information and display it on our Google services.

Given the controversy surrounding the use of AI in general, it may not seem like the best idea for this information to be easily overlooked on a page that should be more prominent.

What does this mean in layman’s terms? In the pre-AI era, anything you post online, such as blogs, photos, or music, is likely to be scraped by search engines. This is how search engines work, how they find the content they’re looking for when they enter a search term.

But what Google is saying here is that all of the above will continue to happen. But this addition means your text, photos, and music could ultimately help train that product and its “AI model.”

As Gizmodo points out, it used to only refer to popular translation tools. This is where Bard and Cloud AI are thrown into the mix. Bard is Google’s AI chat service. In case you were wondering, this certainly uses images. We had an issue shortly after the release and shared incorrect information in our own announcement. It’s no wonder Google tries to make as much data available as possible when it comes to feeding more information to its ever-hungry AI tools.

With so many AI tools doing things like falsely claiming that people wrote articles and running into copyright issues in general, this actually does something better There is no real way to know if While some may object to search engines using the content you post online, there are positive benefits in the form of your content being put in front of people. While AI spam now poses a threat to the above engines, the entry into force of new AI policies could see content monetized for his second time.

While the initial prospects for AI-generated content and scraping look grim, it’s debatable whether current spam-laden systems are much better off. The problem is that you might just be swapping one set of bad results and defective tools for another.

