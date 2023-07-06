Scholars pull out of Twitter amid restrictions, alternatives grow





With new limits on the number of tweets users can view each day, more academics are pulling out of Twitter and considering alternatives like Metas’ new competitor Threads, which launched on Wednesday.

The new restrictions imposed by Twitter owner Elon Musk over the weekend are the latest changes in a turbulent period since he bought the social media network for $44 billion last year. Mr. Musk’s replacement, which included laying off a huge number of employees and reinstating previously banned accounts, has caused a gradual schism in the academic Twitter world.

For some who were willing to put up with it, the new limit of locking Twitter for the day after users scrolled through a certain number of tweets was overkill.

Robert Kerchen, dean of the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at the University of Tennessee, said straw is what makes a camel turn.

Kerchen announced his departure from Twitter on Wednesday in a tweet and on his blog, saying it was time to leave Twitter for at least a while. The platform has become more unstable, outages have become more frequent, spam and trolls have increased, and people I truly admire have left his Twitter.

To see how academics’ use of Twitter is changing, look to the developments around recent Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action and student loans, Kerchen said in an interview.

Academic Twitter is alive and well, but it’s still not working, he said. Debate over the Supreme Court ruling still has a sizable group of scholars on Twitter, but the voices that once did are no longer there, with more trolls and spammers joining the conversation. It has been shown.

Limiting tweet visibility is a last resort and I’m trying to stay away from being an active Twitter user. You can tag me or DM me, otherwise I will ignore you. Do you have any idea where to go next? https://t.co/cq17wFdOkX

— Robert Kerchen (@rkelchen) July 5, 2023

The Twitter frenzy has become familiar. In the fall of 2022, many users believed Twitter’s death was almost certain. Some academic users went to Mastodon, a decentralized open-source social network that gained users as Twitter went haywire. However, many users found it too complicated or not popular enough.

“It was complicated, but I could understand it,” said Kevin McClure, an associate professor of higher education at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. The bigger problem, he said, was the community he had on Twitter that he was having trouble replicating on Mastodon.

McClure said he left Twitter in November 2022 after it was reported that Musk was firing employees without notice. Given that most of my writing at the time was about employee benefits, there was a values-based conflict for me that I was reluctant to stand up for.

Since then, Twitter’s change has doubled. Twitter now requires a Twitter account to view Tweets and has made the Tweetdeck tool available only to paying subscribers.

Sol Messing, an associate research professor at New York University and previously managing discovery data science at Twitter in 2021-2022, quantifies how many, if any, users will leave Twitter. said it was difficult.

Ironically, he said Musk’s decision to limit tweets made it difficult to measure and collect data about users and tweets.

Musk tweeted on Friday that the new tweet limits were a temporary measure to prevent Twitter from looting data from other companies. After user complaints on Saturday, Musk increased the limit to 1,000 tweets for unpaid accounts and 10,000 for paid accounts.

Matthew Bodi, an associate professor at the University of North Georgia, removed the Twitter app from his phone on June 29 after the new restrictions went into effect. He said he will give the app a week to improve before moving on.

FYI, I have deleted the app from my phone and use the website from time to time to see if the restrictions have been lifted. Please email me if you need me. Easy to find address. pic.twitter.com/0lklww7Gdu

— Matthew Boedy (@MatthewBoedy) July 3, 2023

Boedy will be given another option to move to Threads like Metas Twitter, which debuted earlier than expected on Wednesday.

He said he was interested and would like to see it. I’m sure many people will check it out.

Threads is the newest of Twitter’s competitors. There’s also Substacks Notes, his Spill created by a former Twitter employee, and his Bluesky, an invite-only platform. Bluesky launched in 2019, but with the backing of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, he became popular in 2022.

Akil Bello joined Bluesky earlier this week, citing Twitter’s Elon Musk management as the reason for his departure.

It still feels relatively new, but it’s gotten quite a few important voices, and it’s interesting to see if it continues, said the senior director of advocacy and promotion for New York-based Fairtest. Mr Bello said. Bluesky looks a lot like Twitter in its operating system and his UI. He joked that he was surprised there was no mention of copyright infringement.

Bodhi said the thread could drive more people off Twitter.

When you see a lot of people coming and going, it’s a kind of mass movement. [to Threads] And if you don’t want an invitation, you can do it, he said.

Some former Twitter users like McClure are turning to LinkedIn, which was initially launched as a place to find jobs and connect professionally. McClure uses the site to crowdsource the latest books.

It turned out to be incredibly easy to find many of the same people in the same academic field as Twitter, he said. It’s still a somewhat stuffy space, and while it’s nowhere near the intellectual space of Twitter, it does have some saving qualities.

For some, LinkedIn isn’t an ideal replacement for Twitter because of its formality.

Bello said he doubts it will lead to more dynamic, spontaneous conversations and antics on Twitter. If you want a replacement, you’ll have to use a much less formal platform that isn’t tied to work. Because when you connect with a company, it’s never informal.

Messing of New York University, who has been using academic Twitter for the past decade, said the departure from Twitter, like previous departures, will begin with users speaking out and protesting before returning. rice field.

Messing said that whenever something happens on Twitter, a lot of people say, “I’m quitting Twitter, I’m deleting my account.” And they’ll be back on Twitter soon. Maybe this time it’s different, but I strongly doubt it’s the case.

For some, the loss of Twitter goes beyond the loss of social media sites that connect colleagues and facilitate research.

There is a lot of great networking on Twitter. McClure said he can meet people at his level or higher, which gives him a more casual atmosphere.

“I think that’s one of the saddest parts of all this,” he said. There are a lot of people who have built audiences for their work and communities over the years, and it didn’t take long before it fell apart.

