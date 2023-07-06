Google tipped off on tax cuts, sources say





PwC has not disclosed the clients involved in the scandal, which was sparked by Collins’ breach of a confidentiality agreement with the government from 2013 to 2018.

Reuters could not disclose whether Google was a customer of PwC Australia at the time or used the information in any way.

Google did not respond to Reuters questions about its relationship with PwC Australia, but confirmed the company’s involvement to the Financial Times.

Google told the paper that it was disappointed to learn that PwC was engaging in inappropriate information sharing, but that it had nothing to do with compliance with the MNE Act.

PwC Australia responded to a request for comment on this matter and several questions about its relationship with Google, saying that the client was not involved in any wrongdoing and that confidential information was used to reduce the client’s taxes. said no.

Collins could not be reached for comment.

In the wake of Google’s revelations, Labor Senator Deborah O’Neill and Green Party Senator Barbara Pocock reiterated Thursday’s call for PwC to verify the identities of the companies that received classified information.

Senator O’Neill said from the outset I had asked PwC to fully disclose the names of all employees who participated in the program and their involvement in related misconduct.

I also asked them to provide details of the company they were trying to sell the stolen information to. He remains PwC’s responsibility to take appropriate action on this matter.

Senator Pocock said the public still doesn’t have clear details about how the company may have used the disclosed sensitive information.

Loading

She said she wanted to know exactly what advice they received and how they benefited from the information.

The scandal, first uncovered by the tax authorities in January, ousted PwC Australia CEO Tom Seymour and cost at least five high-profile clients a loss and profitable government consulting business. This led to the sale of the business for $1.

After receiving a 144-page cache of PwC emails released by the Board of Tax Accountants, politicians investigating the scandal have accused companies given confidential Australian Taxation information on anti-tax avoidance laws. We have asked PwC to make a list.

PwC sent a written response in June. The sources told Reuters that they match information in a published letter with the names of the companies that received the confidential information redacted.

Tax officials reported to Congress in May that they had thwarted multiple attempts by unnamed multinationals to overturn the Multinational Tax Avoidance Act in early 2016, months after the classified information leaked. .

– Reuters

