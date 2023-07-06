OMRON Names High-Tech Automation Company Ramco Innovations U.S. Strategic Partner of the Year Award





Omron Automation Americas, an automation solutions provider, has honored its 2022 Top Channel Partners for excellence in revenue growth, expertise, local engagement and solution sales.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Omron Automation Americas, an industrial automation solutions provider, has named West Des Moines, Iowa-based Ramco Innovations as its 2022 U.S. Strategic Partner of the Year. I am proud to announce that This prestigious award recognizes his outstanding contribution and dedication to Ramco customers and Omron over the past year.

Ramco consistently drives year-over-year (YOY) growth with a three-year compound annual growth rate of 17%, with POS revenue growing 31% year-over-year in FY22. Driven by innovation, Ramco also founded Maple Studios, a startup studio that provides entrepreneurs with a collaborative space that combines automation with executive support. To help accelerate development for each company, members benefit from the advice of his experienced Ramco engineers and have access to test environments.

“Ramco is very deserving of this award,” said Peter Brouwer, vice president of sales for Omron Automation Americas. “Their outstanding performance and commitment to community work with Maple Studios has been invaluable and has helped us drive customer success and accelerate our growth. We are grateful for our strong partnership and look forward to working together in the future to deliver exceptional results.” ”

Ramco is honored to be the recipient of the FY22 award. “We value our 40-year relationship with OMRON and the complete set of automation solutions they offer. We are excited to continue to expand our partnership.” With labor shortages and consumer demand, high-tech automation solutions are more important than ever. We decided to partner with Omron because of the demand,” said Hank Nolem, president of Ramco.

The Strategic Partner of the Year award recognizes the key role partners play in Omron’s success. This reflects Ramco’s commitment to building strong partnerships that enable OMRON to deliver value to its customers and achieve its strategic goals.

About Ramco Innovations Ramco Innovations began in 1962 as the Ramco Company, an electrical distribution agency in West Des Moines, Iowa. Founders Tom and Marge Ramsay had an early vision of their business becoming an employee-owned company that would eventually become more than just selling electrical components. . The company now supports high-tech businesses with advanced solutions and value-added services. For more information, please visit https://www.ramcoi.com/vendors/omron.

About OMRON AUTOMATION OMRON AUTOMATION is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions including sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Founded in 1933, Omron’s 30,000 employees use their creativity to help companies solve problems in more than 110 countries. For more information, visit automation.omron.com.

