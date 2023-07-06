AI Risks: Hyperbole, Existential Threat, or Something Else? Venture Capitalists and Tech Experts Disagree





Conversations about the promise and dangers of AI took center stage at Collision, a technology conference in Toronto. Leading venture capitalists (VCs) and top AI experts are grappling with the AI ​​explosion in recent months. But these two groups are innovating in an increasingly powerful model, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s PaLM, image generators like Midjourney, and the myriad of apps and startups using these AI tools. There was disagreement about the potential risks of

Some experts have expressed their concerns in a recent series of open letters, lobbying for a pause in technology development as infrastructure and regulations catch up.

These include the Extinction Notice, a one-sentence public statement warning of the perpetual risks of AI if it is introduced without a proper regulatory framework.

Mitigating the risk of AI-induced extinction should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war, the full statement reads.

“This isn’t just science fiction. It’s not just fear-mongering. It’s really risky.” Jeffrey Hinton

One of the signatories is Jeffrey Hinton, a British-Canadian cognitive psychologist, computer scientist, neural networks pioneer, and widely considered the godfather of AI. He reiterated these concerns on stage during the event in Collision.

Meanwhile, Collision investors are incredibly bullish on AI. In his recent Pitchbook investor survey, nearly three out of four of the respondents said they had invested in AI. Additionally, Kanu Gulati of Khosla Ventures and Jordan Jacobs of Radical Ventures told Collision’s Venture stage panel how he’s incredibly optimistic about his OpenAI and CohereAI holdings, respectively.

AI’s godfather sounds an alarm in the event of a collision

Hinton elaborated on the dangers of artificial intelligence.

Among his specific concerns are what he calls an “echo chamber of war” due to prejudice, discrimination, misinformation, and big companies trying to get users to click on things they resent. And so on.

Hinton then touched on the concerns in the extinction notice that AI systems could become smarter than humans and create their own goals.

Hinton said in Collision that it’s entirely possible that they’ll set a goal to take control, and if they do, they’ll be in trouble.

It’s not just science fiction. It doesn’t just incite fear. This is a real risk that we need to think about, he said, and we need to think ahead about how to deal with it.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that this is not just science fiction, it’s not just fear-mongering” – #AI Godfather @geoffreyhinton takes center stage at #CollisionConf on AI risks Talk pic.twitter.com/u3iM0LO4hP

— Collision Conf (@CollisionHQ) June 28, 2023

Big VC says concerns about AI are exaggerated

No prominent VC shared Hintons’ concerns. Conviction founder Sarah Guo and angel investor Elad Gil took part in a panel discussion together on Collision’s first day, downplaying concerns.

Gill also argued that the existential risks of AI are overrated. He enumerated his list of twentieth-century horrors that predated the advent of AI.

It’s people doing terrible things to other people, he said. Claims that AI somehow worsens relationships [are] It’s really exaggerated. The same arguments are raised with each new wave of technological innovation, he argued.

Guo, in the words of computer scientist Andrew Ng, said something similar. “What is the concrete path to existential risk from AI in the near future?” It’s like worrying about overpopulation on Mars.

Tribe Capital co-founder Arjun Sethi expressed a similar opinion in an interview.

Despite panicked reports about the dangers of household electricity a century ago, he said electricity turned out to be a huge boon to productivity and lifted people out of poverty. He sees his AI emergence in the same way.

That doesn’t mean ignoring the downsides, he said, but argued that regulation shouldn’t be overly focused on avoiding events with a slim chance of happening.

He also believes researchers working on AI through a theoretical or speculative lens are not generalists, and said their concerns should be taken with a grain of salt.

I think there are many researchers [who] We believe that we cannot reach where we are now. Therefore, we are generally skeptical of researchers who are experts in a particular field. Because their thinking is limited to that particular area, he said.

Conviction founder Sarah Guo compared worrying about the survival risks of AI to worrying about overpopulation on Mars.

Technology Founders Survive AI Controversy

Cohere AI CEO and co-founder Aidan Gomez recently said the six-month suspension notice is ridiculous. But he also shared concerns about the risks of AI. Responding to questions on the Collision stage, he said Hinton was the smartest person I’ve ever met and worked with, and that when he speaks, he listens.

But Gomez said Hintons’ concerns about AI’s existential risks are the same, but to varying degrees.

He said there is certainly room for more public discussion of the matter, away from the existential side, towards the more immediate medium term.

In an interview with Collision on June 29, AI scientist and co-founder of Google’s DeepMind, Mustafa Suleiman, said he doesn’t think we need a consensus[on how to approach AI risks]. In the early days of any new technology trajectory, disagreements are essential and inevitable.

Suleiman said he believes it’s a normal process for smart people to have healthy discussions. But he said he felt AI had a potential impact on synthetic media generation and information systems, and was concerned because it could destabilize elections and spread more misinformation. rice field. He said he hopes to see renewed focus on the issue in the coming years.

In addition, Suleiman shared his thoughts on the existential risks of AI, stating that while imminent existential threats deserve some attention, people are more likely than the Skynet scenario to see AI in the short term to the present. He argued that there would be more interest in how it would affect reality.

Suleiman now leads Inflection AI, which also announced a $1.3 billion funding round on June 29 at a valuation of $4 billion.

Image credit: Collision

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/ai-risks-overblown-existential-threat-or-something-else-vcs-and-tech-experts-disagree/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

