Google accuses Indian antitrust agency of defending Amazon in Android probe





Google challenges India’s decision on Android market abuse Indian antitrust agency unfairly supports Amazon’s claims – Google Google claims Android market conduct is not abusive Google previously part of EU mandate accused Indian antitrust agencies of copying

NEW DELHI, July 6 (Reuters) – Google has accused India’s antitrust agency of ordering changes to its business model “just to protect” rival Amazon. Amazon had complained that Google’s legal restrictions made it difficult to develop a modified version of the Android system. the paper shows.

After the Competition Commission of India (CCI) found that Google had abused its dominant market position with its Android OS, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) forced the company to make 10 changes to its business model. It petitioned the Supreme Court of India to revoke an October order seeking % of smartphones in India.

Google’s latest Supreme Court filings show that Google’s disagreements over how the CCI conducted its Android investigation are growing.

In a lower court filing earlier this month, Google said CCI officials “copy-pasted” some of the European rulings against US companies in similar cases. CCI denied the accusations.

The CCI fined Google $163 million in an October order that said the company would release a modified version of the Android operating system, called an Android fork, without licensing restrictions like those associated with pre-installing Google apps. I asked for permission to distribute it freely on .

During an investigation, Amazon told CCI that Google’s restrictions prevented development of its fork of Android called Fire OS, and that regulators unfairly relied on the restrictions to rule against the company. The company said in a June 26 Supreme Court filing.

“Globally, FireOS was a commercial failure due to poor user experience. Fire Phone had not even been launched in India,” Google claims in a 1,004-page filing, which is pending. It is public but confirmed by Reuters.

“Thus, the commission called Amazon’s failure to try to compete in India a failure and blamed it on its deal with Google.”

The CCI directive was issued “only to protect Amazon, which complained that its attempts to create a forked version of Android didn’t work because of[Google’s]restrictions.”

Google (GOOGL.O) declined to comment, citing ongoing legal proceedings. Amazon (AMZN.O) also declined to comment, but CCI did not respond to the Alphabet-owned company’s complaint in court, which is expected to go to trial in the coming days.

In 2021, South Korea fined Google $159 million for blocking customized versions of Android.

Google is particularly concerned about India’s Android decision as the directive is seen as more comprehensive than the one imposed in the European Commission’s landmark 2018 ruling against the company’s Android market abuse. are doing.

Google has challenged both the South Korean and European orders.

CCI ruled in October that Google’s contractual restrictions “reduce the ability and incentives for device manufacturers to develop and sell” devices running Android forks, harming consumer interests, investigators said. said to have been approved.

Amazon told Indian investigators that the development of Fire OS as an Android fork required “substantial resources,” including thousands of employee hours, according to court documents.

Google has challenged any penalties before the Supreme Court of India, arguing it did not abuse its market position. He said the CCI is asking Google to comply with all its directives, according to another filing obtained by Reuters.

Following the CCI’s instructions, Google made significant changes to its Android business model in India.

Consistent with the CCI’s findings, the lower court ruled that Google should pay the fine and acknowledged that Google abused its market position, but the U.S. company continued to face charges before the Supreme Court. are fighting

Reported by Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditya Kalra.Editing: Kim Coghill

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aditya Karla

thomson Reuters

Aditya Kalra is a corporate news editor at Reuters India, overseeing business coverage and coverage of some of the world’s largest companies. He joined Reuters in 2008 and in recent years has written articles on challenges and strategies for a wide range of companies, from Amazon, Google and Walmart to Xiaomi, Starbucks and Reliance. He also works extensively on his stories, which he has extensively covered and researched.

