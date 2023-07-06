Study provides new insight into why some CAR T cells persist in children with leukemia





New Insights Explain Why Some Children Have Longer Remission Than Others After Receiving Cutting-edge CAR-T Cell Therapy For Leukemia, UCL, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Wellcome Sanger It was revealed by researchers at the institute.

The collaborative research project, published today in Nature Medicine, combines expertise in novel immunotherapy design with cutting-edge computational analysis to identify the genetic signatures of the most effective long-term CAR T cells.

Recently, CAR T cells, genetically engineered T cells (a type of immune cell) designed to target leukemia, have been shown to be effective in relapsed or refractory rare leukemias (B-cell acute lymphoblastic or It is an established treatment option for children with B-cell disease. all).

One of the key factors in determining whether this treatment will lead to long-term remission of the leukemia, and thus whether children will live cancer-free lives, is how long CAR T cells persist in the body. Until now, little was known about why these cells persist in the body and, therefore, whether treatment might be effective long-term without further treatment.

A collaborative research team from Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), Wellcome Sanger Institute, and UCL Great Ormond Street Institute for Child Health (UCL GOS ICH) has worked with families after CAR T-cell therapy (called AUTO1) for many years. rice field. As part of her CARPALL research, she will begin to understand why some of her CAR T cells remain in the body for a long time.

This study is the first step toward understanding why some CAR T cells persist. Building on the characteristics discovered in this project, the research team will identify key markers within the cell population, ultimately providing a way to discover or generate long-lasting CAR T cells prior to initiation of therapy. We aim to understand whether there is

“Through state-of-the-art single-cell genomics, we were able to decipher the persistence code of CAR T for the first time,” said Dr. Nathaniel Anderson, lead author and Marie Sklodowska-Curie researcher at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. Stated. Children’s cells can be observed very clearly.

“We hope our study provides the first clue as to why some CAR T cells persist for a long time, which is essential to protect children from cancer after treatment.” Ultimately, this research will help us continue to improve.” This treatment has already changed lives. ”

This knowledge will ultimately help clinical teams administering CAR T-cell therapies better understand which patients respond best to therapy, allowing manufacturers to optimize how they support persistence. and is expected to lead to better patient outcomes.

This data suggests that long-lasting CAR T cells not only implicated in the cure of children with ALL in our study, but also found in adults treated with different CAR T cell products for different types of ALL. shows for the first time the characteristics of leukemia. Thus, this gives us confidence that this signature may elucidate CAR T cell persistence mechanisms more generally and enable the development of better therapeutics.

We are grateful to all the children and their families who made research like ours possible. It is their dedication that allows us to better understand these new treatments and build better treatments for children around the world. ”

Dr. Sara Ghorashian, Co-Senior Author, Consultant in Pediatric Hematology, GOSH, Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer, UCL GOS ICH

Explore CAR T cells

The researchers were able to study cells from 10 children in a pioneering clinical trial (the CARPALL trial) for up to five years after their first CAR T-cell therapy. This may lead researchers to understand why some of the CAR T cells remain in the patient’s bloodstream while others die prematurely, possibly allowing the cancer to recur. I was able to gain a new understanding.

Using techniques that analyze individual cells at the genetic level to understand how cells work, scientists have successfully identified the unique ‘signatures’ of long-lasting CAR T cells. This signature suggests that long-lasting CAR T cells in the blood change to different states, allowing them to continue surveillance of cancer cells within the patient’s body.

Importantly, this feature was seen not only in adults treated with different CAR T-cell products for different types of leukemia, but also in cells and across patients. However, it was not confirmed in other types of immune cells. This suggests that the features the authors identified may not only be markers for these long-lasting cells, but may actually be what keep the cells in the body and enable long-term remission in children. suggested that there is

As part of their study, the researchers identified a key gene that appears to enable CAR T cells to survive long-term in the body. Importantly, these genes provide a starting point for future research to identify persistence markers and ultimately improve the efficacy of CAR T cell products as they are manufactured.

Dr. Sam Bejati, co-senior author, group leader and senior fellow at Wellcome Sanger Institute, and emeritus pediatric oncologist at Addenbrook Hospital, Cambridge, said: It’s a great step forward in “This demonstrates persistence and demonstrates the power of collaborative science and the power of combining pioneering clinical research with cutting-edge genomics to help more children with leukemia worldwide. , it is important that we continue to develop and build on these new therapies.”

study family dedication

Such research is only possible through the dedicated efforts of the children and families participating in the research. For scientists to investigate the long-term survival of the cells, the children had to keep contributing cells to the study for up to five years after their initial treatment.

Austin was diagnosed with B ALL at age 2 and had undergone extensive treatment, including 3 relapses and 2 bone marrow transplants, by age 8. By the time of his fourth relapse, he had exhausted all conventional therapy. In October 2016, Austin received an infusion of CAR T cells as part of the CARPALL clinical trial.

More than six years later, Austin, now 14, is still cancer-free and has long-lasting CAR T cells in his blood. He is just one of 10 children who have provided samples for this study since the infusion. “Without research, Austin wouldn’t be alive,” Scott said. “The GOSH research team has given us so much and we wanted to give something back. It’s nothing special to participate in this research.” will only give us that opportunity, but we also hope that Austin’s data will help other families like ours in the future.

“In fact, we love coming back to GOSH to meet the team and make them a part of our lives. We are so proud to have Austin on this research journey.” .”

This ongoing research commitment is helping researchers better understand new cutting-edge treatments and improve them for future families.

Dr Henry Stennett, research information manager at Cancer Research UK, which partially funded the study, said: “We know that immunotherapies such as CAR T-cell therapy have had great success over the years, but all It has no effect on the “Research like this is essential to move us closer to more effective immunotherapies for more cancer patients.”

Support information

This work was supported by the INCAR consortium’s CRUK/AIRC Accelerator Award Scheme. Welcom provided institutional and individual (SB) funding support. Marie Sklodowska-Curie Action supported NA. The Olivia Hodson Cancer Foundation also supported this effort.

The original CARPALL study was funded by Children with Cancer, GOSH Children’s Charity, and JP Moulton Trust. Support was also provided by the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and the National Institute for Health and Medical Research’s Center for Biomedical Research at University College London Hospital, King’s Health Partners, Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College London Hospital.

