Google Accuses CCI of Protecting Amazon in Android Lawsuit, Issues Order to Change in Company’s Favor





Tech giant Google has accused the Competition Commission of India (CCI) of defending Amazon. Amazon was frustrated that Google’s restrictions made it difficult to develop an improved version of the Android system.

According to Reuters, Google has accused India’s antitrust agency of ordering changes to its business model “just to protect” Amazon.

In October, CCI asked the company to make 10 changes to its business model after Google was found to have abused its dominant market position with the Android OS, which powers 97% of the operating systems in India. petitioned the Supreme Court to revoke the order. smartphone.

In a lower court filing in December, Google said CCI officials copy-pasted parts of a European ruling against Google in a similar lawsuit, which the CCI denied.

In October, the CCI fined Google $163 million. In its order, the CCI called for the free distribution of modified versions of the Android operating system, known as Android forks, without licensing restrictions such as those associated with pre-installing Google apps.

Amazon told CCI that Google’s restrictions are preventing development of an Android fork called Fire OS. Meanwhile, Google unfairly relied on that information when the watchdog ruled against Google, the company said in a June 26 Supreme Court filing.

“Globally, FireOS was a commercial failure due to the poor user experience. The Fire Phone was not even launched in India. Therefore, the European Commission confirmed that Amazon was not trying to compete in India. Called it a failure and blamed it on the deal with Google,” Google reported. Reuters.

The CCI directive was issued solely to protect Amazon, which complained that attempts to create a forked version of Android didn’t work due to (Google’s) restrictions. ”

Google is particularly concerned about India’s Android decision as the directive is seen as more comprehensive than the one imposed in the European Commission’s landmark 2018 ruling against the company’s Android market abuse. are doing.

Google has challenged both the South Korean and European orders.

In its October ruling, the CCI found that Google’s contractual restrictions undermine the ability and incentives of device makers to develop and sell devices that run on Android forks, harming consumer interests. said to have been approved.

Amazon told Indian investigators that the development of Fire OS as an Android fork required “substantial resources,” including thousands of employee hours, according to court documents.

Google has opposed any penalties before the Supreme Court of India, arguing it did not abuse its market position. In a separate filing, reported by Reuters, the CCI is asking Google to comply with all its directives, the antitrust agency said.

Get all business news, market news, breaking news and breaking news with Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.Show more Show less

Updated: July 6, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/google-accuses-cci-of-protecting-amazon-in-android-case-says-ordered-changes-to-favor-firm-11688627531270.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos