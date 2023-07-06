Blink Announces Debut Climate Tech Company for Summer 2023





Blink’s Climate Tech Cohort Global Debut Joins Four Startups Focused on Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Solutions

By focusing on innovations that directly combat climate change, Blink reinforces its increasingly long-term commitment to addressing sustainability challenges and maximizing impact.

HONG KONG, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brinc, the world’s leading venture accelerator, is pleased to announce the debut cohort of its Climate Tech accelerator, where four startups will launch in 2023. Start summer program.

Blink announces climate tech debut squad for summer 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Brinc)

The first Climate Tech Cohort will consist of a select group of innovative ventures working on carbon dioxide removal (CDR) on a global scale. The entrepreneurs behind these startups will embark on an intensive three-month program featuring a curriculum customized specifically for this intensive cohort. You’ll also receive funding support, scale-up guidance, and network referrals to follow-on investors, professional mentors, and industry players.

Backers of Blink’s debut Climate Tech program include key players in the field: Artesian, Carbon Business Council, CO2CRC, Direct Air Capture Coalition, PML Applications. plus other.

Blink Founder and CEO Manav Gupta said: “Sectors such as mobility and transportation have received the most attention for investments in climate change technology, but Blink is an early-stage investor. We are focused on where we can have the greatest impact.” The climate change technology cohorts and programs are particularly focused on his CDR, and while there is certainly a long way to go in combating this pressing global problem, Brinc has prioritized his focus and efforts in this area. I was. Brin is excited to launch their climate change technology program and I am excited to see the innovation and passion these companies bring to the table. ”

Introducing the Summer 2023 cohort that will debut Blink’s climate tech program.

Airhive (UK) is building a breakthrough Geochemical Direct Atmospheric Capture (DAC) technology to accelerate carbon removal. Based on fluidized nanostructured sorbents, the modular DAC system offers market-leading capture speed, energy efficiency and affordability.

story continues

CarbonBridge (USA) uses carbon dioxide and clean hydrogen to produce environmentally friendly methanol through an innovative microbial conversion process. This breakthrough approach not only reduces energy consumption, but also enables a cost-effective manufacturing process that competes favorably with mainstream methanol derived from fossil fuels.

Formwork IO (Hong Kong) takes a circular economy approach, using waste carbon dioxide and materials as binders to reduce cement usage and create carbon negative concrete. This innovative mineralization technology involves permanent storage of carbon dioxide through carbonation, ensuring a sustainable solution. As a market leader in Asia, where more than 70% of cement is produced, Formwork IO has the flexibility to tailor its processes to different applications.

Poas Bioenergy (Costa Rica) employs an innovative and adaptable reactor system to turn agricultural waste such as coffee and pineapple residue into valuable resources. Its sustainability-focused technology enables the production of biochar and energy (syngas) in a modular and efficient manner. This circular economy solution not only addresses waste management, but is also expected to generate clean local energy.

For more information about Briinc’s Climate Tech Accelerator, how to apply, or to learn more about the Summer 2023 Cohort Startups, please contact Bric’s Climate Tech team via the contact form.

About blink

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Brinc is a global venture acceleration leader, operating 13 multidisciplinary accelerator programs in seven countries. Blink focuses on climate technology, clean energy, food technology, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, connected hardware, robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) with the aim of creating a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive future. Accelerating focused startups.

Brinc also helps companies with investment services, decentralized innovation strategies, sourcing new startups and technologies, and building Web3-enabled business ventures. Global companies (Manulife, Huawei, Schneider Electric, Puma, Batelco, Merck, Omantel, Linrun Group, Zhihui Park), government agencies (Hong Kong Science Park, NEOM, MBRIF, Guangdong Soft-tech Park), higher institutions (HK City University) ), National University of Singapore), fast-growing companies (Animoca Brands, DayDayCook) and leading venture funds (Artesian, LeverVC, Tamkeen, EDB) all run programs with Brinc. In 2021, Brinc announced a series of venture funds to invest in high-potential early-stage companies through accelerators, providing LPs with a dedicated innovation platform and access to Series A+ co-investment opportunities.

