Ranveer Singh’s Google Dialogue From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Receiving Search Engine Responses, Fans Ready For ‘Showdown’





Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s new movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is coming to theaters soon. The recently released trailer has already entertained fans, but a mention in one of Ranveer’s conversations grabbed Google’s attention. Google India’s official Twitter handle reacted to Ranveer’s dialogue in the film that challenges search engine knowledge.

In the trailer, Ranveer’s Rocky complains to Aria’s Rani that he underestimates his knowledge. He tells her to ask her anything by saying “Google ke cheethde nahi phaad diye na, mera naam bhi Rocky Randhawa nahi hai”. (Outsmart Google or my name isn’t Rocky)”. Google India jokingly reacted to the conversation, posting a screen capture of the conversation with the caption, “Posted by @RanveerOfficial #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

@RanveerOfficial #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani at pic.twitter.com/VWxe0Wrl3n

Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 4, 2023

The tweet sparked an amusing chain of comments from Twitter users. One follower wrote: “Where’s the face? Where can I buy a ticket?” Also, one user suggested to her Google, “Please change your username to ‘okay ranveer’.”

‘Rocky Or Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ marks the 25th anniversary of director Karan Johar’s career in the industry. The film revolves around two lovers from different cultural backgrounds. In an effort to understand each other’s families and test their compatibility, Rani and Rocky decide to move houses and live with their future in-laws.

The film’s cast also includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azumi and Jaya Bachchan. Karan returns to directing after seven years. His last directorial work was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in the film.

A fan recently asked Karan during an Instagram Live if Shah Rukh had a cameo in the film as well. Curran replied, “No, he’s not there, but his love and blessings will always be with me.” He is family to me and the first to launch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s first unit. Curran further said he has three surprise cameos in the film. Fans have seen actor Ananya Pandey perform a dance number in the trailer, but cameo appearances by the other two are still hidden.

Rocky Owl Rani Kii Prem Kahani hits theaters on July 28th.

