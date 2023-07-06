Europe’s largest deep tech investor





In the first quarter of 2023, EIC Funds became the largest venture capital investor in European deals measured by investment value and the third largest in deals. Since its creation in 2020, the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund) has approved a total of 268 investments in deep tech companies totaling $1.407 billion. Of these, 147 have already signed investment contracts. These companies are pioneering start-ups that are bringing breakthrough innovations to people and businesses working in fields such as information and communication technology, biotechnology, healthcare, energy, space and agriculture.

The EIC fund has managed to overcome a hitch with the process of appointing an external fund manager in September 2022. Since then, it has approved a total of over 772 million investments in deep tech companies, supporting high-risk starts. -ups brings innovative technologies to market and scales in strategic areas in Europe.

The fund is an important source of funding for European start-ups and SMEs. Equity investments of between 500,000 and 15 million (or more where warranted) per company will complement the EIC Accelerator grant financing of up to 2.5 million.

Background

The external fund manager, AlterDomus Management Company SA, is responsible for making investment decisions following the EIC Accelerator’s rigorous selection process and due diligence by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Once an EIC fund approves an investment, the EIB acts as an investment advisor and guides the lawyers in their work for each specific transaction. This concludes an investment agreement signed by EIC Fund and the company. Fund managers follow the investment guidelines of EIC funds.

In 2023, the accelerator will provide 1.13 billion in funding in grants of up to 2.5 million and equity investments of between 500,000 and up to 15 million (more where warranted). $525 million will be allocated to next-generation technologies in strategic European areas such as energy storage, quantum or semiconductor components, resilient agriculture, cancer biomarkers, space technology and services.

Startups and SMEs can apply for EIC Accelerator funding at any time by submitting a video pitch or slides and answering short questions about their innovation or team. You will receive feedback within 4 weeks. If you choose, you can submit your complete application by one of our regular deadlines. The next deadline is October 4, 2023.

