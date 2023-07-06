Google is not a graduate school – The Atlantic





The goal of How to Build a Life is very simple. It is about using your academic training to translate sometimes esoteric academics into practical well-being lessons, and to bring the world of academic research in the social sciences to a wide audience. During the course of this project, I realized that my job was likely to be to combat the poor or incomplete advice people read on the internet and to give solid advice based on scholarship and science. rice field. The web is full of self-proclaimed experts in my field who claim to have one weird trick that will completely change your life.

Not just in my field. The Internet has provided a vast storehouse of useful information, but it has also created an explosion of nonsense. Expert-sounding nutritional advice on new dietary supplements that miraculously stimulate the body to turn fat into muscle, financial jargon pushing dubious investment tips, and health stuff. Guidance that promises miracle cures that doctors don’t know about. As my doctor once told me, his biggest challenge these days is getting Dr. Google’s job back.

Some of the things people see are outright fake news predatory attempts to trick consumers. But much of the bad advice on the web actually stems from a psychological phenomenon called the illusion of explanatory depth. If we understand this illusion, we will be better able to consume knowledge and less likely to promote bad information ourselves.

In 2002, two psychologists found in an experiment that when people are exposed to technical information for the first time, they usually overestimate how deeply they understand it. The researchers gave graduate students a basic explanation of how eight common mechanical parts work: speedometers, zippers, piano keys, flush toilets, cylinder locks, helicopters, quartz watches and sewing machines. asked to read. Next, he asked the students to rate their understanding on a 17-point scale. The average self-assessment was around 4.

Next, the researchers asked participants to articulate in their own words (without simply parroting what they heard) how the item worked, and then they were asked to demonstrate their knowledge. asked to be re-evaluated. Students were also questioned about the information and had to compare their understanding with a true expert. Nearly all participants lowered their self-ratings on these stages, with the average dropping to about 3 at one point. In other words, participants initially felt like they had more expertise than they actually did.

The phrase illusion of explanatory depth is what the researchers called their discovery. This phenomenon is similar to the famous Dunning-Kruger effect, which explains the tendency of people with low skill levels to overestimate their abilities in an activity. His one explanation for this is the overperception that people don’t know what they don’t know.

We all exhibit this tendency. When you first hear a layman’s explanation of string theory, you may not realize that there is a huge amount of technical discipline behind physics. You just feel understood and experience a surge of intellectual power. But when you yourself have to explain something as complicated as the structure of Bach’s fugue, or when you hear an expert in the field actually delving into such a subject, you find yourself on the surface. You will notice that you have almost traced the .

The overconfidence of those working under the illusion of depth of explanation can lead to the spread of misinformation. As researchers have shown, when a person has the lowest actual knowledge but the highest self-confidence, that person is unreliable, yet highly trustworthy to others. And the more imprecise people are, or perhaps the more they want to believe in the validity of their perceptions, the more likely they are to be swayed by their own uninformed overconfidence.

This explains the problem of Internet professionals and the people who rely on them. Virtually anywhere on the web you can find technical information of questionable accuracy. This is not necessarily because we are being deliberately lied to, but because the Internet is a free and democratic platform, although there is a lot going on there as well. Because of this freedom and accessibility, many people fall into the illusion of depth and use their newly acquired expertise in technical information from reading an article or watching a few videos. Share with confidence.

There are two ways we fall prey to this illusion: as consumers and as producers. The plight of misinformation consumers is the most difficult to deal with. This is because it is not always easy to determine whether a person is a true expert or just has a false sense of confidence. An important question to ask is whether the source of this technical claim has a true technical background. If the answer is no, proceed with caution.

When hearing from non-experts who rely on the researcher’s work, consult the original source, if possible, to ensure that the information is reliable and to argue in favor of the study author’s bias. Please make sure it is not handpicked for you. A rule of thumb is that if technical information seems too untrue, it probably is. And that generally applies to promises of simple, easy solutions to everlasting problems.

The second condition is easier to treat if you are a provider of bad information. Remember. Google is not a graduate school. Learning about new ideas is a thrill, and indeed many researchers believe that interest itself is a positive emotion and a source of joy rooted in the evolutionary inevitability of learning new things. I really enjoy surfing the web looking for interesting things. Be aware, however, that it’s easy to fall into the illusion of depth of explanation yourself. If you think you have a cursory grasp of something technical and complex, you may be able to use that knowledge successfully in your life, but you are almost certainly not understanding it well enough to continue with the subject. is not.

I’ve written about people with insufficient technical expertise accidentally passing out bad information. But I want to be the first to admit that experts can give you wrong information. This is especially true with regard to predictions about the future. This prediction tends to be slightly more accurate than a coin toss by experts. But even experts can be wrong about what’s in front of them, and like everyone else they are prey to groupthink, conventional wisdom, politics, the threat of community disapproval, and cultural fads. may become. I try to remind myself of this fact every day.

No matter who you ask for advice, think for yourself and don’t hold back your skepticism entirely. No one has perfect knowledge or insight. Everyone has prejudices and blind spots. And if you’re an expert, keep in mind that strange tricks do exist that solve many problems. It’s called “humility.”

