How Healthtech Startups Navigating Giant Tech Competition





Omri Shor is CEO of Medisafe, a leading digital health company that helps manage patient care journeys.

Getty

Over the past decade, especially since the start of the pandemic, the digital health ecosystem has expanded, with hundreds (if not thousands) of healthtech companies working to address both old and emerging challenges. is. Not surprisingly, big tech companies also saw the need for rapid modernization in the healthcare industry as a huge opportunity to expand their business.

Companies such as Apple, Google, and Amazon, due to the nature of their size and resources, have moved quickly to enter the healthcare sector or expand their footprint, launching new divisions and products within months, or creating other companies to catch up. I made strategic acquisitions of companies.

At the time, many wondered what a tech giant’s focus on healthcare would mean for health tech startups. Three years later, the startup has survived the crisis and how the opportunities remain.

Be agile and steady and win races.

Despite the efforts of tech giants to lead the healthcare sector, startups will continue to be the main force driving the industry forward. reason? Their deep and historical expertise in healthcare is simply missing from the tech giants.

Many companies spend years learning and understanding the needs of their industry, building tools and solutions to address their biggest challenges, building relationships with their valued customers, and innovating to meet the needs of tomorrow. I have looked to the future to fulfill. The result is slow but steady growth. The past few years.

Not only have many healthtech startups revolutionized the way care is delivered, bringing new ideas that have a profound impact on patient outcomes, they have also permeated the fabric of care delivery.

Remote patient monitoring technology being used to significantly lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure in hypertensive patients; AI to help doctors spot abnormalities on scans that are invisible to the human eye; There are countless examples, such as apps that guide you. Through the palm of your hand and the medication management platform, patients can proactively keep track of their medications and reduce forgetfulness.

Born from small businesses with big ideas that invested time and resources, these technologies are now saving lives around the world. Funding will be available to companies that continue to conduct research and come up with new and innovative ideas to fill critical gaps in care, even as the healthtech industry currently faces economic headwinds.

Technology is not final.

While some are concerned about efforts to fully automate healthcare, the reality is that even tech giants have their limits. Amazon Pharmacy has added health monitoring capabilities in hopes of delivering medicines to a patient’s door, thwarting the need for typical doctor’s office tests, and enabling fully virtualized care. Many innovations, such as the Apple Watch, have proven to be beneficial to patients, but the reality is otherwise. Automate and superscale anything in healthcare.

Many patients still want and need human involvement in their medical experience. For example, telemedicine has been a priority for many throughout the pandemic, but a recent study from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health said 64% of patients would prefer in-person care. . Despite fears that AI will replace doctors, healthcare will still require human intervention, and AI will never match the intelligence and experience of doctors.

In many cases (such as those listed above), tech giants are developing products that meet patient needs, but their primary focus on automation can potentially limit their ability to grow. . Companies that balance automation and the human element are well-prepared to meet the comprehensive needs of their industry and will have even more opportunities for expansion in the future.

Tech giants aren’t too big to fail.

Technology giants have certainly achieved great success, but they also face challenges and obstacles. For example, Amazon’s Haven Health, Microsoft’s HealthVault, Google Health, IBM Watsons AI and data analytics platform all had to be shut down.

There are many reasons for these failures, most of which boil down to a lack of understanding of the dynamic and nuanced needs of healthcare. Healthcare is a world of its own, with challenges unlike any other, making it a very difficult industry to tackle.

Tech giants may have the infrastructure in place to develop solutions and get them to market quickly, but when it comes to healthcare, speed doesn’t always lead to success, and other industries don’t have enough resources. There may be a limit to how much prosperity you can get. When it comes to healthcare, being a big company doesn’t mean you’ll be successful.

what the future holds

Technology is undoubtedly the future of healthcare, but that doesn’t mean tech giants are the only ones getting attention. What is certain is that competition between innovative start-ups and global corporations will continue to propel us forward.

In reality, the two cannot exist without each other. The tech giant is allowing a smaller health tech company to share its platform on his iPhone, Android, and more, thus expanding the reach and influence of its products. At the same time, tech giants can learn from years of experience and smaller relationships. The tech company has been building for years, and his projected M&A activity proves this to be true.

Thanks to the efforts of start-ups and technology giants, we have come a long way towards the digital transformation of healthcare in a short period of time. However, there is still much work to be done. We have the opportunity to bring about real change. As we enter the next phase of growth in the healthtech sector, it is clear that no one company can solve all challenges, but it is important that companies of all types work together, learn from each other, and challenge each other boldly. is. current situation.

