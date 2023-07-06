Enable this Google Calendar feature and you’ll never miss a thing





A daily calendar contains not only a list of events (and their associated times), but also clickable links for each item.

Morsa Images/Getty Images

I rely on Google Calendar to organize my day. I’ve been using it for over 10 years and it never disappoints. But there’s one little feature that always helps start the day in a way that lets you know exactly what’s going on without having to check your calendar first. That feature is a daily agenda email.

I use this because the first thing I see on my computer every morning is email (in that order: email, social media, news). You don’t want to check your calendar right away while you’re having breakfast, so at least first thing in the morning you have a pretty good idea of ​​what the day is going to be like (for better or worse). If you care about the time, Google will automatically send your daily agenda email at 5am, so unless you wake up before that, you won’t miss a notification.

That daily agenda includes not only a list of events (and their associated times), but also clickable links for each item. Click one of the links to open it in Google Calendar.

The Daily Agenda email has the following reminders:

Multiple calendars cannot be connected to the daily agenda. Instead, you must enable daily agendas for each calendar. The format of the daily agenda email cannot be changed. The only items included in the daily agenda email are events (no tasks or other information). The Daily Agenda has no configuration options (only enable/disable).

Other than that, the daily agenda is a great addition that helps you stay informed of how the day is going to go.

So how do you enable Daily Agenda email? Let me show you.

Enable daily agenda email

What you need: All you need is a valid Google Account and a Google Calendar with events. that’s it. Start your day the right way.

Once Google Calendar loads, click the gear icon near the top right corner of the window and from the drop-down list select[設定]Click.

Access your Google Calendar settings from the gear icon.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

Then locate the calendar you want to configure for your daily agenda and click to expand it and view the available configurations.

Here is a list of configuration options available for each calendar:

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

Click More Notifications from the list of options.

[その他の通知]From the settings,[日次アジェンダ]Click the dropdown associated with the[電子メール]Choose. Once that’s done,[設定]Close the window or open another calendar you own.[毎日の予定]You can set options.

You can also configure your calendar to send notifications about modified events, canceled events, and event responses.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

That’s all for the steps to enable the Daily Agenda email for Google Calendar. Once you’ve completed this, you’ll receive your first daily agenda email at 5am the next morning.If you no longer want to receive these emails, go back to Calendar[メール]of[なし]Please change to ).

First thing in the morning, you know exactly what the day will be like.

Jack Warren: Here’s how…

