Algorithmic innovation enables sustainable technology from atoms to materials





The quality of a crystalline material is determined by its structure, which enables critical technologies. Therefore, crystal structure prediction is essential for the development of new functional materials. Researchers have created an effective method for identifying structural minima on potential energy surfaces. The University of Liverpool has published a mathematical method that can predict the structure of any substance based on its atoms.

Developed by an interdisciplinary team of researchers in the Departments of Chemistry and Computer Science at the University of Liverpool, the algorithm looks at a set of possible structures rather than considering them one at a time to speed up structure identification. Systematically evaluate the whole thing at once. correct solution.

This discovery allows the identification of manufacturable materials and the prediction of their properties in many situations. The new method was demonstrated with quantum computers. Quantum computers have the potential to solve many problems faster than classical computers, and can make computations even faster.

New materials such as batteries, solar absorbers for clean power, low-energy computing, and catalysts for clean polymers and chemicals for a sustainable future are needed to meet the net-zero agenda.

The search is time consuming and complex, as there are countless ways atoms can combine to form matter, and predicting unknown structures is a major scientific problem.

Professor Matt Rosseinski of the University’s Department of Chemistry and Materials Innovation Factory said: “With confidence in predicting the crystal structure, we have the opportunity to pinpoint exactly which materials can be synthesized and what structures can be synthesized from across the chemical space.” , giving us the ability to define the platform for future technologies for the first time. ”

He added, “With this new tool, we can define how widely available chemical elements can be used, start creating alternatives to those based on rare or toxic elements, or use them more efficiently than the materials we use. We will be able to find materials that perform well,” he added. Rely on the present to address the future challenges of a sustainable society. ”

General techniques for crystal structure prediction could be applied to a wide variety of structures, said Paul Spirakis, a professor in the university’s computer science department. The new research aims to collaborate with chemists to explore and apply more algorithmic ideas to discover new and valuable materials. and a computer scientist.

Potential energy surface craters with jagged peaks, hills and valleys correlate with the atomic structure of garnet crystals. The lowest vertex could be identified using advanced algorithms and quantum computers. After minor adjustments, the garnet structure is revealed and optimality is guaranteed.

The Royal Society and the Leverhurm Trust funded this research.

Reference magazine:

Gusev, VV, Adamson, D., Deligkas, A. et al. Ensure optimal crystal structure prediction. Nature. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06071-y

