Older gamers say the industry didn’t design for them





When you think of video gamers, people over 50 may not be the first person that comes to mind. But when AARP held its first summit for the gaming industry earlier this spring, AARP said that a quarter of video gamers in the country said he’s over 50, and they’re into everything from consoles to apps. He pointed out that it spends $5 billion a year on gaming spending. . That’s just a fraction of the US$56 billion spent on video games last year.

But according to AARP, the number of older players continues to grow, especially since 7 in 10 older gamers don’t believe the industry is designing games with them in mind. Some people think they are missing out on business opportunities.

Celia Pearce has spent years studying older gamers. She teaches game design at Northeastern University. Unlike the gaming industry, Hollywood recognizes the market power of older people, she said.

She said it baffles me that with so many TV shows for and about seniors now, the gaming industry hasn’t taken that hint.

Pierce is part of a new Northeastern research group called Games for Life. The company wants to bridge the gap between what older players want and need and the gaming industry is dominated by people under the age of 35.

Game controllers, for example, require dexterity, making them difficult to use for people with repetitive strain injuries or arthritis, Pierce said.

And one more thing, the font is too small to read. I always told my students, “Please make the font size bigger, people over 30 can’t read 0.5 font size.”

She added that older people prefer a variety of games, including story-driven games like adventure games, instead of just opting for brain teasers.

Alex Pang can relate. He’s been a gamer for a long time. The first game he tried was literally the first video game, Atarispong, he said.

At 58, he’s still a big fan of the Star Wars game. But on his mobile he also enjoys simple games like Wordle.

It takes maybe two minutes to play, he said, but it’s tempting and that’s it. No need to learn new controls.

Or take some time to familiarize yourself with a whole new fantasy world.

Kenny Rosenblatt is the CEO of Arkadium, a developer of word and puzzle games. The company currently focuses exclusively on older gamers, whom he calls “adult gamers.”

We knew we needed differentiation, but no one in the gaming industry at large had stated that they wanted adult gamers to be their primary audience, he said.

Rosenblatt said gamers play to stay sharp and social. He said players are asking the company to design more multiplayer games that can be played on mobile phones, tablets and computers.

They were really looking for a way to connect with other people through games, he said.

Most of them are in their 60s and 70s, he added, with some in their 80s.

Pang said it’s likely she’s still playing games at that age.

If it’s available and I can find something I like, may I try it?

He said games stimulate one part of the brain and nothing else. And they are fun.

A lot is happening in the world. All in all, Marketplace is here for you.

You use the Marketplace to analyze world events and tell you how they affect you in a factual and friendly way. To keep it possible, we rely on your financial support.

Your donation today empowers the independent journalism you depend on. For just $5/month, you can help keep the marketplace running. This allows us to keep reporting on the things that matter to you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketplace.org/2023/07/06/older-gamers-say-the-industry-doesnt-design-with-them-in-mind/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos