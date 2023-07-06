Google invests US$20 million in cybersecurity education sector





As part of its support for cybersecurity clinics across the United States, in June 2023, Google will invest 20 million dollars to expand cybersecurity clinics to provide more learning opportunities for students while keeping communities safe. Announced US dollar commitments.

The funding is intended to support the establishment and expansion of cybersecurity clinics at 20 higher education institutions across the country. Additionally, universities can benefit from hiring students and providing free services to local businesses.

Cybersecurity clinics aim to provide students with industry-specific experience, strengthen local defense capabilities, and guide students into careers in cybersecurity.

Fully realized AI capabilities funded by Google

This latest investment by Google hopes to foster experiential learning within the cybersecurity industry, fostering greater innovation, economic opportunity and national security.

The funds will be distributed in partnership with the Cyber ​​Security Clinic Consortium, which includes Stillman University and the University of Texas System as members. To help address the ongoing global threat to cybersecurity, we want to do more to help institutions develop talent with real-world experience.

The Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics is an international network of university-based cybersecurity clinics and their affiliates. It aims to help organizations build resilience to digital threats through education.

The partnership aims to better protect America’s critical infrastructure from cyberattacks, including hospitals, nonprofits, schools and public works. Starting in October 2023, Google will begin accepting applications from those interested in opening his on-campus cybersecurity clinic.

Google’s latest funding move complements a growing global interest in those beginning careers in cybersecurity, as well as U.S. policymakers looking to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity workforce. be.

This is in line with Google’s previous efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity workforce. The company announced his US$12 million research partnership with a university in New York in 2023 alone, and announced in May that it would add a cybersecurity certificate to its Google career training program.

In a statement about the funding opportunity, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said security is now at the heart of Google’s operations and how AI is helping it take its efforts to the next level. . Advances in AI have enabled the company to predict email threats and identify videos that violate YouTube guidelines.

Pichai also said AI has the power to change the way security professionals work through better detection tools and methods of resolving threats.

“We believe AI will be one of the most important technologies impacting national security over the next decade,” he continued.

“We are committed to working with all our partners to address this important issue and are excited to contribute to empowering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cybermagazine.com/articles/google-puts-us-20m-into-cybersecurity-education-sector The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos