TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023 Event Guide





TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023 is a two-day event on July 10th and 11th, 2023. TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023 has over 120 companies registered as exhibitors.

Early next week, the annual San Francisco edition of TECHSPO will return to San Francisco. A coined word that combines technology and expo, TECHSPO Silicon Valley is a two-day event similar to its sister event held in 12 cities in the United States and 10 cities around the world, including London, Singapore, Toronto, Dubai and New Delhi. is.

TECHSPO Silicon Valley should have the latest technological innovations across various domains such as internet, mobile, adtech, martech, and software-as-a-service (SaaS). More importantly, it provides an avenue for developers and marketers, technology providers and brands, innovators and evangelists to find each other.

The next TECHSPO Silicon Valley will be the 16th TECHSPO event in 2023, with 14 more to go, followed by TECHSPO Tokyo. His TECHSPO Silicon Valley attendees from the tech sector to date include Adobe, Dell, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Intel, IBM, HP and more.

TechSPO Silicon Valley 2022 was also packed with activity from attendees from pharmaceutical, media, automotive, retail, food and beverage, hospitality and other industries.

When is TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023?

TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023 is a two-day event on July 10th and 11th, 2023. Here is the agenda:

The Technology Expo will kick off at 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM ET) with welcome refreshments, followed by DigiMarCon sessions with digital marketing and sales professionals, followed by a networking luncheon. . The day will be followed by a lunch and learning session, followed by his DigiMarCon session until 4:00 PM PT.

The second day of the event looks pretty much the same, except, of course, for the diversity of topics covered.

Where is TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023?

TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023 will be held at The Westin San Francisco Airport Hotel.

More information: Will AI-generated content overtake user-generated content?

TECHSPO Silicon Valley Pass

TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023 offers three passes: Visitor Pass, Training Pass and All Access Pass. The visitor pass and training pass include one-day access to the event, but the former only allows access to his TECHSPO hall (where the exhibition is held) and no other sessions.

Training and all access passes, on the other hand, grant access to the event mobile app DigiMarCon.

Receive an auditorium, expedited registration check-in, welcome refreshments, networking lunch, expo souvenir bag, and receive a certificate of attendance. The difference is that the training pass is valid for one day, while the all-access pass is valid for the entire two-day event period.

To register for TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023, click hereopens in a new window.

TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023 Exhibitors

More than 120 companies (opens new window) have registered as exhibitors for TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023. They also include the following companies:

IBM BenQ MobiDev Moz Oracle Marketing Cloud Outgrow Search Experiences Queue Technologies Zoho CRM Techmode

Exhibitors are expected to showcase the latest in sales and marketing content automation, mobile development, customer engagement, creative automation, and more.

What are you looking forward to at TECHSPO Silicon Valley 2023? Let us know on LinkedInOpen in new window, TwitterOpen in new window, or FacebookOpen in new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image credit: Shutterstock

Event details

