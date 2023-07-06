Distil.ai Raises $1.1M to Strengthen E-Commerce Customer Data Platform and Expand Team — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Founded in 2018 by data scientist Gerry McNicol, Distil.ai has attracted clients such as AQL, Crowdfunder, CMO Stores, Eden Project, Flavorly, Mancave, and Crowdcube. These founders backed this business in its inception.

The company has developed its own Shopify app, allowing businesses selling through Shopify to try out the platform for free. We also plan to release apps for other online marketplaces.

McNichol said: We are passionate about the power of data. It is the lifeblood of any business and shapes the industrial landscape around us. But to truly harness its potential and turn it into a strategic asset, we need to evolve how we approach and manage data.

This is the driving force behind Distil.ai. Our mission is simple. If you want data to guide your strategy, enhance your marketing, and increase your profits, start extracting your data today. We’ve packed Distil with powerful algorithms to give you a clear picture of how your business is performing.

With the support of our partners in this funding round, we intend to accelerate our transition towards a more insightful and efficient future.

This funding round is the second round led by Mercia Ventures, which originally backed Distil in 2021 and invested from its EIS fund.

Rafael Joseph, investment manager at Mercia Ventures, said: Companies selling online often lack the data insight they need to more effectively target their customers and focus their sales and marketing strategies.

Distil.ai is a powerful tool that enables businesses of all sizes to unlock these insights and drive operating profits at a rapid pace. The funding will give the company additional resources to further strengthen its product, expand sales and reach more users.

