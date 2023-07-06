Community Calendar: Legion Meetings, Midsummer and More – Superior Telegram





Advanced: The Barkers Island Farmers Market is held near SS Meteor from 8:45am to 12:00pm.

Boss: Any questions about Medicare? Visit the Superior Public Library at 11:30 am for an informative session with Christy Helbin to learn the basics of Medicare, including how and when to enroll. This is a briefing session for those who are approaching the age of 65 or who are considering retirement.

Superior: The Superior Public Library hosts a Lego Club for kids from 4pm to 6pm.

Solon Springs: All children are welcome to participate in the “Capturing the Memories” event at the Joao Salmen Memorial Library, Old Village Hall (9420 E. Main St.) from 4:30pm to 5:30pm can. Join us for a children’s event with dementia care specialist Chelsea Thompson. Craft and Special Readings “Grandpa and Lucy: A Story of Love and Dementia.” Children will receive free snacks and free books to create their own memory book. Call 715-395-1234 or email [email protected].

Superior: The Superior Public Library is hosting a free screening of the movie 80 for Brady at 6:00 PM. The film tells the story of four older women who make a pilgrimage to the Super Bowl in search of her once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet her favorite player. , NFL mainstay Tom Brady. Designated as PG-13. Closed captions are enabled.

ADVANCED: The American Legion meets at 7:00 pm at the Richard I. Bonn Veterans History Center at 305 Harborview Parkway.

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market is held at 1215 Banks Ave. from 10:45 AM to 2:00 PM.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) will host a complimentary peer support group at Essentia Health St. Paul from 5:30-7:00pm. Community room at Mary’s Hospital. Please contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or [email protected].

Poplar: The Midsummer Festival kicks off at 6:30 PM at Peace Lutheran Church (9523 EUS Highway 2) featuring the Two Harbors Ukulele Group. Stomp your feet to lively music and enjoy strawberry shortcake. We accept voluntary donations.

Superior: The Superior Public Library will host a free performance by award-winning children’s performer Randy Christensen at 2:00 PM. Kids will love balloons, juggling, magic tricks and silly songs as Randy tells stories of her over-tailed tigers and giraffes. Puppies with sore throats, puppies that need to learn to obey, and other stimulating animals. Please join us.

Lake Nebagamon: Attend a complimentary dinner with dementia care expert Chelsea Thompson, 4:30-6:00 PM at the Imogene McGrath Memorial Library (11628 E. County Road B. Love Your Brain event is free). Freebies included Registration is encouraged at 715-395-1322 or email [email protected].

Superior: Superior Porchfest features live music in the Billings Park area from 6-8pm. Enjoy free concerts by Boomstick, Brianne Marie, Front Porch Thinners and Boku Frequency. For more information, please visit the Superior Porchfest Facebook page or website.

Advanced: The Bethel Lutheran Church (5821 John Ave.) will have a Lamasie sale on Friday, July 14 from noon to 4pm and Saturday, July 15 from 8am to noon. A wide range of merchandise is sold, and a light lunch is served on Saturdays. For more information, please contact [email protected] or 715-392-2033.

Advanced: The Barkers Island Farmers Market is held near SS Meteor from 8:45am to 12:00pm.

Superior: The Superior Public Library offers a free yoga class at 10:30 AM. Led by Superior Douglas County Family YMCA instructors, this class is for ages 12 and up. If you have a yoga mat, please bring it.

Superior: Reclaim Recovery is a recovery path-neutral support group that meets the first and third Saturdays of each month in Suite 9, 2911 Tower Avenue from 5:30-7:00 PM. Join us for a fun, relaxed, non-faith-based meeting twice a month.

Superior: The annual Lake Superior Day Celebration is held from 11am to 3pm at the Lake Superior Estuary and Barkers Island at Festival Park. Enjoy free activities, games and learning opportunities for the whole family. Live music by Teague Alexy from 11am and The Gemstones Honoring Afro Geode at 1pm.Stand-up paddleboarding demonstration from 12:00pm to 3:00pm

Gordon: Gordon Fire Tower will host an open climbing day from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Fire Tower located at 9469 E. Bass Lake Road. Members of the public can climb 100 feet to the cab of the historic tower and explore the grounds operated by the nonprofit Friends of the Bird Sanctuary. For more information and other climbing dates, visit the Gordon Fire Tower Facebook page.

Advanced: A free National Mental Illness Alliance (NAMI) support group for families, partners and friends of people with mental health problems, 6-7:30 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan Brewing (1615 Winter St. It will be held at 218-391-). For more information, please contact 4638 or email [email protected].

Superior: The Superior Public Library hosts a Lego Club for kids from 4pm to 6pm.

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market is held at 1215 Banks Ave. from 10:45 AM to 2:00 PM.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Lake Superior South Shore) will host a complimentary peer support group at Essentia Health St. Paul from 5:30-7:00pm. Community room at Mary’s Hospital. Please contact Chrissy at 920-452-5152 or [email protected].

Advanced: The Barkers Island Farmers Market is held near SS Meteor from 8:45am to 12:00pm.

Our newsroom may report stories under the byline “Staff”. The “staff” byline is often used when rewriting basic news summaries that originate from official sources, such as city press releases about road closures, and require little or no reporting. This byline may be used when a news story has many authors or is created by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. Where external sources are used, they are noted as such in the story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.superiortelegram.com/news/local/community-calendar-american-legion-meeting-midsummer-festival-and-more The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos