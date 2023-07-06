Can Meta threads really replace Twitter? Here’s what you need to know. : NPR





Another day, a new app emerged to replace Twitter.

The hierarchies of text-based social media platforms began to destabilize as soon as Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, but he continues to roll out sudden and unpopular changes on the platform, causing unrest. It just keeps getting more stable.

This has spawned a number of contenders for Twitter’s beloved throne, the latest of which is Threads, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced late Wednesday.

Threads already seems to have an edge over other Twitter competitors, gaining 30 million users in less than 24 hours.

But can it go as far as driving the final nail into Twitter’s coffin? It may not be that simple.

First things first: What makes Threads similar to Twitter?

Meta positions Threads as a new space where people can have public conversations in real time. It also works closely with Instagram (users must have an Instagram account to sign up), but the user interface looks and feels much like Twitter.

There are buttons to like, repost, reply, or quote the thread. The number of likes and replies for each post is displayed below the content. Accounts can be public or private.

In terms of features, the app chooses simplicity over flashy new features.

But it may be because of that fact that people are flocking to the thread nonetheless.

Okay, but how is this different from Mastodon, Hive Social, Blue Sky, or any other Twitter dupe?

Threads has an advantage over these competitors for two reasons. data and scale.

Meta already has over 3 billion users across its stable of apps (including Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp), making it easy for existing users to start new accounts.

After downloading the new app, existing Instagram users will have the option to import standard features such as profile, username, profile picture, and follow list.

As of noon Tuesday, more than 30 million people had taken the step to join the app, nearly 30 times the number reportedly active in Mastodon and Post.

Users include celebrities such as chef Gordan Ramsay, actor Zac Efron and pop star Shakira. Brands like Airbnb, Netflix, Marvel Studios, and Spotify used his Threads, as did news outlets like CBS, Vox, and Vogue.

The topic also trended the word “Threads” on rival platforms, with over a million tweets about the subject. Some tech junkies have dubbed the newcomer a “Twitter killer.”

How does that number of users compare to Twitter?

Twitter doesn’t disclose its user numbers regularly, especially after news broke in 2017 that it had long overstated its monthly active user count. At the time, the company had approximately 326 million monthly active users.

One thing to note is that Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg could have easily started Threads around that time, or even earlier. He tried to buy Twitter for himself in 2008, but Twitter didn’t sell.

Since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, he has cut headcount and implemented insane policy changes that alienate some of Twitter’s most loyal users, making the platform profitable. I have struggled to turn it into a high-end business.

Just last weekend, Musk announced a temporary cap on the number of tweets free users can view each day. Twitter also blocked users from viewing Tweets unless they were signed into the platform, but this was quickly rescinded.

Even after months of turmoil, each new policy change sparked a wave of tweets about exiting the platform, sending Twitter’s ad spend skyrocketing, down nearly 60% from a year ago. It’s happening all at once.

Musk has not yet responded to NPR’s request for comment on Threads’ launch, but he previously called its sister app Instagram a “weak source.”

“I’d rather be attacked by strangers on Twitter than indulge in fake happiness on Instagram to hide my pain,” he tweeted on Thursday.

What does it take for a new app to really beat Twitter?

Tech giants Mark Zuckerberg (left) and Elon Musk are in fierce business competition.Mandel Gunn/AFP via Getty Images .

. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Mandel Gunn/AFP via Getty Images

Threads faces modern market challenges that Twitter didn’t have to consider in its early days.

Growing data privacy concerns have blocked the app’s release in the European Union and have already caused headlines across the United States.

The app’s financial stability has also been questioned. Meta is laying off tens of thousands of workers as the entire tech industry slows down, and Zuckerberg, in particular, continues to invest billions in virtual reality venture Metaverse.

Threads currently doesn’t display ads, but Zuckerberg said the switch to monetization will happen once the platform is running well and has a “clear path to 1 billion people.”

Then there’s the cracking of market share and the proliferation of apps vying to replace Twitter.

Threads says it aims to make the app work in a so-called “fediverse,” a federated world of apps that share similar communication rules. This may be especially appealing to creators who are hesitant to start over on a new platform or who have large followings.

Ultimately, however, the factors that make Threads successful or unsuccessful may be outside Threads’ control. That is, whether Threads users incorporate threads into the culture they desire.

Can Threads replicate Twitter’s role as a public square?

In some of his early messages about the platform, Zuckerberg said he’s focused on making Threads a “friendly place,” adding that it’s “ultimately key to its success.” .

“That’s one reason why Twitter hasn’t been as successful as I hoped, and we want to do it differently,” he wrote.

Tech geeks might argue that Mr. Zuckerberg has played (and lost) this match before. He tried to recreate the ephemerality of his Snapchat on Facebook’s Stories feature, or the forced scrolling of his TikTok on Instagram’s Reels. Neither feature came close to beating the competition.

In terms of getting users into the habit of posting to Threads, one of the app’s biggest weaknesses could be the very thing that could make a successful release: the strength of the Meta brand.

Fine Greenwood, a technology analyst at Talentom Consulting, calls this the “bad uncle problem.”

“The dreaded uncle problem is what happens when relatives, co-workers and high school classmates all manage to find you on social media,” Greenwood told NPR’s Bobby Allin in NPR’s morning edition. “Younger people in particular are staying away from platforms because they feel they have to censor what they say.”

She added, “They don’t want to have to deal with literally everyone they know as long as they’re on social occasions.”

