Looking to build an LLM-based chatbot that leverages your company’s data? — Join VB Transform to find out how.

Imagine a chatbot that can answer any question about your company data using the latest generative AI technology. Chatbots that can access files, documents, and databases and transform them into searchable embeds that can be understood and referenced by Large Language Models (LLMs). Chatbots that provide immediate and accurate information to management, employees and customers.

This is the vision many enterprise developers are working towards today, but the path to making it a reality is far from trivial and varies greatly for each sector, company, and specific set of use cases.

Fortunately, there are resources for those who want to learn first-hand from the leaders in enterprise technology and generative AI how they embarked on this journey and are already making strong progress. It’s VB Transform, the premier event for enterprise-generated AI in San Francisco. Join us on July 11th and 12th for a lunch roundtable discussion on this subject: LLM-powered chatbots for the enterprise.

Learn from generative AI experts at an exclusive gathering

If you’d like to learn strategies on how to create such a chatbot and have your questions answered by knowledgeable experts, join us directly in this exclusive discussion. This is one of nine roundtables the VentureBeat team and I have organized for next week, featuring a long list of respected and knowledgeable people in enterprise technology and AI.

event

transform 2023

Join us July 11-12 in San Francisco. There, he shares how management integrated and optimized his AI investments to drive success and avoid common pitfalls.

Register now

This is just one of the many face-to-face networking opportunities offered at VB Transform. There, you can connect with like-minded executives and innovators shaping the future of business and technology.

VB Transform, the first independent event dedicated to AI generation for the enterprise, will take place in San Francisco, home of OpenAI’s headquarters, and in the global center of innovation, where Hugging Face recently hosted Woodstock for AI. .

Meet speakers from world-leading companies and emerging AI power players

Come to VB Transform and hear from some of the most influential business leaders and technologists, including:

Gerrit Kazmaier, VP and General Manager of Data and Analytics, Google Cloud. Matt Wood, Vice President of Amazon AWS Products. Joanna Lepo, McDonald’s Global Foresight Director. Ebay Chief AI Officer Nitzan Mekel Bobrov. Madhu Narasimhan, EVP and Head of Innovation at Wells Fargo. Steve Wood, Senior Vice President of Slack Product Management. Abhay Parasnis, CEO Typeface, MosaicML CEO Naveen Rao. Nick Frost, co-founder of Cohere. Joan Stoneier, CTO, Mastercard. Desire Gosby, Vice President of Emerging Technologies, Walmart.

Don’t miss your chance. There’s still time to register for final admission to VB Transform.

Get your ticket now for this amazing networking and knowledge sharing opportunity. There, you can learn practical advice from top technologists on how to enhance your business with Gen AI and extract more value now and in the future. We are looking forward to seeing you all.

VentureBeat’s mission is to be the digital town square where technical decision makers can acquire knowledge and trade on innovative enterprise technologies. Watch the briefing.

