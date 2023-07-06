Fans Call Google for Photo Failure





eh, google? Luther Vandross is not Master P.

But this week, search engines seem to be confusing the two. Social media users reported Wednesday that a search for the name of the late soulful singer-songwriter Vandross turned up a photo of rapper and No Limit Records founder Master P instead.

By Thursday the issue had been fixed, but not to the point where the internet and even celebrities pointed out the confusion.

American musician and record producer Questlove posted the screenshot on his Instagram page.

This is why humans are not replaceable amid growing concerns about the rise of AI, the drummer and co-frontman of hip-hop band The Roots wrote on his social media pages.

Questlove’s post received a plethora of quirky comments, including: “Here and now, I promise I’ll make you wow. The late R&B singer’s soulful single ‘Here And Now’ with The Master Peas’ wild and loud 1997 hit ‘Make M Say’.” Hmmm! ”

Another commented, “This is funny.” Luther certainly got them to say umm, but he said otherwise when he heard it in his bedroom. ”

Percy Robert Miller Sr., better known as Master P, is a 53-year-old American rapper, record producer, record executive, and actor.

Vandross, who had 14 platinum or multi-platinum albums, died of complications from a stroke in 2005 at the age of 54.

Growing concerns about AI: AI poses extinction risk, tech leaders warn in open letter

“Dear Google”

Even the mayor of Alabama has endorsed the exchange.

“Dear Google,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted. “This is not Luther Vandross. It’s Tank Colonel. Singed, the real No Limit Soldier.”

Master P and Louisville Ball: Louisville Basketball Proposes Return to ‘Father Home’ for Master P’s Son Hershey Miller

“Who is responsible for this?”

Some people were upset about the mix-up.

“They need David Allen Griers’ book ‘How to Tell Black People’,” a person posted on the Questlove page.

“Who is responsible for this?” one person tweeted on Google. “This is a picture of Percy Miller Sr. aka Master P, not Luther Vandross. I know people think they look alike, but I assure you they don’t.”

