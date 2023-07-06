Sherine Gabriel Appointed Head of ASU Health





6 July 2023 Gabriel says bringing broad experience, ASU Health will be a different model that perfectly combines technology, innovation, industry and community needs

Arizona State University has appointed Dr. Sherine Gabriel. His resume includes an extensive list of leadership positions in medicine and academia, including executive vice president of ASU Health.

A university professor specializing in health outcomes and the future of medicine and chair of the ASU Health Outcomes Design Council, Gabriel is a healthcare system leader and educator dedicated to improving health, transforming education and , has dedicated his career to training and promoting equitable health outcomes. , demographer and clinical rheumatologist.

In addition to numerous professional appointments at the Mayo Clinic, including his role as the Mayo Clinic’s Director of Medicine, Gabriel has also served as Dean of Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine and President of Rush University in Chicago. Rush University is a nationally ranked academic medical center with a medical college, nursing college, health sciences college, and graduate college.

ASU News spoke with Gabriel about her new role and health at ASU, including the new ASU School of Medicine and Advanced Medical Engineering, which integrates clinical medicine, biomedicine, and engineering.

Interviews have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: We’ve all seen the ASU health headlines. What’s going on behind the scenes right now?

Answer: In short, there are many. We have worked to identify all ASU health assets. This is important and is starting to bring people together. We’re leveraging the skills, talents, and resources across ASU, and everyone is working together. This is very nice. Since the day of the announcement[about the medical school]and probably every day since, I have been inundated with “this is really cool” emails from people inside and outside ASU. Would you like help? It’s wonderful and inspiring.

Q: ASU Health is not just about medical school and advanced medical engineering. What else excites you about ASU Health?

A: First, the School of Medicine and the School of Advanced Medical Engineering are the first medical schools in the country to merge the fields of medicine and engineering to create a different kind of health care provider who approaches and devise problems differently. I came up with the solution in a way that none of us were trained to do so. I like to think a lot about not only training a doctor to help him one patient at a time, as many of us have been trained, but potentially hundreds and thousands of patients. It’s about training doctors to come up with solutions that can help. time.

Another unique school is the School of Public Health and Technology. We have brought technology to public health in unprecedented ways to reimagine the field of public health to more effectively improve health for all. Powered by AI, data science, and anything that technology can make possible.

Q: That’s just part of ASU Health, right?

A: We all know there is a serious shortage of nurses, right? We have plans to accelerate the development of nurses, nursing professionals, and other health care professionals, and accelerate research at both the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation and the College of Health Solutions.

There are also some creative research initiatives like the Arizona State University Health Observatory. This has been made possible by cutting-edge technology, AI tools, and data science tools that identify health threats and ongoing health indicators, allowing us to act much earlier than ever before. Another key focus is expanding collaboration with partners like the Mayo Clinic. These are all components of ASU Health.

Q: ASU’s medical school has been talked about for years. Why is now the right time?

A: I think the university has evolved and is now at the right stage. Nearly all colleges and units have impactful health-related programs. It’s really remarkable. The goal is not to change these efforts, but to strengthen them and bring greater focus and coordination. Medical school can do that.

Q: Beyond academia, are there industry leaders involved in building ASU Health?

A: Of course. As with everything ASU does, innovation, industry, and entrepreneurship are an integral part of his ASU. In fact, one of the items we discussed, even at this early design stage, was the establishment of industry and community councils. This is an important factor to ensure that their voice is reflected in the plan. We are trained in engineering, innovation, and entrepreneurship, so we expected some graduates from some of the programs we were building to seek roles in industry.

That’s why we invite industry leaders to work openly with us and help us build educational programs that leave companies ready for the workforce. We also want community members to teach us what is important when it comes to health.

Q: Fast forward 5 years, 10 years. What do you think about ASU Health?

A: I believe that within a few years people will come to recognize that ASU Health is a very different model to the one that exists elsewhere. It is not the average student that we enroll her in our ASU Health program. They will have different phenotypes. They will have different interests and different backgrounds. They will be dedicated to solving health problems in new ways and learning the tools that can help them: engineering principles, data science, AI principles, and more. We also have a different kind of faculty and we have a large interdisciplinary faculty. Focused on one school, but drawn from across the university.

It’s an entirely different model, one that’s integrated rather than siled. For example, many medical schools are located on campuses that are completely separate from the rest of the university, with separate departments and infrastructure. ASU’s health schools and programs are the core of ASU and its surrounding communities.

Externally, in the healthcare sector, the healthcare providers we plan to increase will help address severe shortages in Arizona and elsewhere, and the ASU Health Observatory and Mayo Clinic ASU The research that comes out of something like an alliance contributes to solving the health problems that plague us, recruits top graduates, and attracts industry to look to us as a forum for partnerships and collaborations of all kinds. I hope you get it.

