Google Bard Picks Top 3 Meme Coins of 2023





With the advent of ChatGPT, generative artificial intelligence (AI) took off, which led to the evolution of other chatbots. Google Bard has already demonstrated its usefulness in trend analysis of the cryptocurrency market.

In this regard, Finnbold consulted Byrd for insight on the top meme cryptocurrencies that smart investors interested in this side of the cryptocurrency sector should at least consider this year, and certainly Mr. Byrd picked the top three meme coins and gave them away. Towards 2023.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Specifically, Dogecoin (DOGE) is the bard’s first choice, and this AI tool includes the likes of celebrities such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). It is said that there was a strong community of supporters, including moreover:

Dogecoin is relatively cheap to buy and trade, making it a good option for investors looking for a low-cost memecoin. Dogecoin could continue to grow in popularity in 2023, according to experts.

Meanwhile, according to data taken on July 6, DOGE was trading at a price of $0.06668 at the time of writing, showing a 0.07% gain for the day and a 4.40% gain for the week. It fell 0.18% on the bar chart. .

Dogecoin 24 hour price chart. Source: Finbold Shiba Inu (SHIB)

As the second best memecoin in 2023, Byrd called Shiba Inu (SHIB) the newest memecoin over DOGE, but it quickly gained a lot of supporters like Mask and Ethereum to become the world’s most popular coin. Became one of the popular memecoins (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin. moreover:

Shiba Inu is relatively cheap to buy and trade, making it a good option for investors looking for a low-cost meme coin. Shiba Inu could continue to grow in popularity in 2023, according to experts.

At the time of this article’s publication, SHIB was traded at $0.000007512. As the latest chart shows, it is up 0.39% over the last 24 hours and up 1.56% over the past 7 days, but has fallen 6.49% over the past month.

Shiba Inu 24-hour price chart. Source: Finbold Pepe (PEPE)

Finally, Byrd mentions Pepe (PEPE), a newcomer to the memecoin playing field, citing a strong community of advocates such as Mask and a relatively low entry price, making it one of the two previous meme digital assets. made similar predictions.

Pepe Coin is relatively cheap to buy and trade, making it a good option for investors looking for a low-cost meme coin. Pepecoin could continue to grow in popularity in 2023, according to experts.

As it stands, according to the latest data obtained from cryptocurrency tracking, Pepe’s price is currently at $0.000001695, up 3.63% on the day and up 6.09% last week, up 68.81% month-on-month. Platform CoinMarketCap.

Pepe’s 24-hour price chart.Source: CoinMarketCap Conclusion

All things considered, the memecoin above certainly has the potential to become even more valuable this year, but as Byrd pointed out, memecoins can fluctuate in price and have a substantial backing. It is a risky investment because there is no That is why your own efforts are essential.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investments are speculative. When you invest, your capital is at risk.

