T-Mobile offers up to $1000 off Google Pixel Fold





The Pixel Fold was announced in May alongside the (ish) affordable Pixel 7a. T-Mobile shared the 7a deal at the time and promised the Pixel Fold would be available soon as well. Now is the time when the company officially opens pre-orders for the $1800 Google Pixel Fold, along with some deals that come along with it.

With the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 series and 12GB of healthy RAM, the Pixel Fold is Google’s first official attempt at a foldable device of any kind. Even Motorola has several years of experience with folding devices so far, and Samsung, of course, is way ahead with its Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices coming soon. Google appears to have enlisted Samsung in some of its design decisions for the Pixel Fold, but there may be a lot to learn for a foldable device, especially at such a high price point, to be taken seriously. .

Starting today, customers will be able to pre-order the new Google Pixel Fold from T-Mobile. The company offers up to $1000 off your device when you add lines or trade in your device. As always, the catch is that you need to subscribe to one of the most premium Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX plans to get the most value.

$1000 off when you add a line

Customers who have or switched Go5G Plus plans (or Magenta MAX plans) at T-Mobile can add lines to their account and save $1000 when they purchase a new Pixel Fold in installments (24 months worth of by monthly billing credit).

If you want to add a new line, simply purchase the device on that line and choose 2 years of funding. The discount will be applied automatically, and once billing begins, you’ll be paying approximately $33.34 per month in phone bills. For comparison, a phone purchased in installments usually costs $75 per month without discount.

If you’re on a different plan, you won’t be able to take advantage of the line-up discount, but you may be able to make some money by trading in your device.

Save up to $1000 when you trade in an eligible device

Another Google Pixel Fold promotion offered by T-Mobile is trade-in on eligible devices.

Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX customers get the best price of $500 or $1000 off depending on the device they trade in. The full values ​​for eligible devices are listed below.

Customers on other plans typically get about half of the above values. So if you trade in a device on the $500 list you might get $250, and if you trade in a device on the $1000 list you might get $500. That said, it’s not yet confirmed whether customers on plans other than Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX will be able to do it this time, so your actual mileage may vary.

If you’re interested in purchasing the new Google Pixel Fold from T-Mobile, you can do so in stores, in the T-Mobile app, or online on the T-Mobile website.

