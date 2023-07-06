



MONTE CARLO, MONACO (June 28, 2023) KROYD, the world leader in advanced impact protection technology, announces its move to expanded headquarters, new hires in all business areas and complete restructuring of all business units. We are pleased to announce substantial strategic growth developments across the company, including an increase in Brand identity and messaging, and category growth in key markets.

A leader in innovation for nearly 15 years, KOROYD continues to invest in people and resources that have made it a trusted partner among the world’s most famous brands. Over the past 18 months, KOROYD has doubled down on its highly renowned and accomplished team of established innovators, engineers and developers to open a new state-of-the-art R&D lab within his expanded KOROYD headquarters in Monaco Did. In addition, the recently established US satellite office supports marketing, communications and brand relationships with his partners on a global scale.

New additions to the Monaco-based KOROYD team include Senior Product Design Engineer Nick Tanner, who has worked from concept to consumption across a variety of sectors such as healthcare, fast-changing consumer goods, food, defense and medical. We have over 25 years of experience in designing products for delivery to the consumer. Catherine Matje was also recently appointed R&D Engineer. With a bachelor’s degree in medical engineering and a master’s degree in sports technology from the Vienna University of Applied Sciences, her passion for sports led her into her new role.

KOROYD aims to continuously expand the awareness and adoption of its technology within the market, highlighted by a new brand identity and core messaging on its relaunched website koroyd.com, featuring its technology and Clarify the benefits of folding, absorbing, and protecting, while working more closely with brand partners and consumers alike.

Establishing leadership in impact protection systems across bike and snowsports and accelerating growth in the motorsports sector, KOROYD has recently launched jointly with General Electric and Studson and will be announced in 2023. We continue to expand our market categories in the industrial sector with additional Featured Brand Partners to be announced.

With over 100 awards and honours, and 53 patents, our experienced team, new R&D lab capabilities, and expanded investment in consumer-focused marketing are our continuation in KOROYD’s advanced protection system. setting the next benchmark for sustainable growth. KOROYD Founder and Managing Director John Lloyd said, “We are proud of the products we have developed to date – rooted in laboratory testing and backed by scientifically proven results. and we are excited to share the next stage of KOROYD’s innovation with the world.”

About colloids

KOROYD is dedicated to achieving a safer tomorrow. Our relentless pursuit of smarter, safer and more sustainable protection solutions underpins our patented and award-winning innovations. From the original innovative shock absorbing technology to state-of-the-art safety solutions under development in our state-of-the-art laboratories, KOROYD offers scientifically researched, rigorously tested, and user-validated integrations for optional We provide our brand partners with a full scope design of and development consulting. KOROYD is designed for advanced protection and designed to give you peace of mind.

