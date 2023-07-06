PwC Australia suspected of providing sensitive tax information to Google | PwC





PwC Australia is suspected of providing Google with classified information about the start date of the new tax law that was leaked from an Australian government tax briefing, two sources said.

This is the first time that a company has been directly involved in a national scandal involving four major accounting firms that came to light in January.

PwC said its former partner Peter Collins, who advised the Australian government on anti-tax avoidance legislation several years ago, shared with colleagues a classified draft of a government plan used to boost deals with multinationals. subject to strict scrutiny.

In August 2015, one of Collins’ colleagues sent an email to a Google employee to confirm when governments’ anti-multinational anti-circumvention laws would go into effect, one of the sources said.

January 1, 2016, as the effective date of the law, was announced in the May 2015 government budget document, but confirmation that the government will implement that date was reportedly obtained at a confidential government press conference. said the muscle.

At the time, many groups had asked the government to postpone the planned January 2016 start date.

Sources say the former partner did not tell Google that the information was confidential.

Sources have been asked to remain anonymous as this information is not authorized for public release.

PwC has not disclosed the clients involved in the scandal, which was sparked by Collins’ breach of a confidentiality agreement with the government from 2013 to 2018.

Reuters could not disclose whether Google was a customer of PwC Australia at the time or used the information in any way.

Google denied that confidential information leaked from PwC affected its compliance with Australian tax avoidance laws.

A Google spokesperson said it was disappointed to learn that PwC was engaging in inappropriate information sharing, but that it had nothing to do with compliance with the Multinational Business Conduct Act. The changes we have made to the Australian tax structure have been made after new legislation was passed and after working directly with the Australian Taxation Office.

PwC Australia responded to a request for comment on the report and several questions about its relationship with Google, confirming that the client was not involved in any wrongdoing and that confidential information was used to reduce the client’s tax liability. said no.

Collins could not be reached for comment.

The scandal, first uncovered by the tax authorities in January, ousted PwC Australia CEO Tom Seymour and cost at least five high-profile clients a loss and profitable government consulting business. Triggered the sale of the division for $1.

After receiving a cache of 144 pages of PwC emails released by the Board of Tax Accountants, lawmakers investigating the scandal asked PwC to name the companies that provided confidential information about the tax avoidance laws to the Australian Taxation Office. I asked for a list.

PwC sent a written response in June. The sources told Reuters that they match information in a published letter with the names of the companies that received the confidential information redacted.

In May, tax authorities reported to Congress that they had thwarted multiple attempts by unnamed multinationals to overturn the Multinational Tax Avoidance Act in early 2016, months after the classified information leaked.

