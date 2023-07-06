PostgreSQL VACUUM garbage collector details





PostgreSQL is a powerful open source database. Enterprises are increasingly migrating workloads from other engines to Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL for a variety of reasons, including price, performance, and avoiding vendor lock-in. A key aspect of PostgreSQL is its multi-version concurrency control (MVCC) implementation and a garbage collector called VACUUM. VACUUM is a vast topic, but the purpose of this blog is to demystify the internals of VACUUM in a Q&A format.

Q. Who is the intended audience? A. This blog post is intended for database administrators and developers who want to understand the internals of PostgreSQL MVCC and VACUUM.

Q. What is MVCC and why is VACUUM necessary? A. MVCC allows multiple transactions to read and write to the database concurrently without interfering with each other. increase. The most important thing about MVCC is that readers don’t block writers, and writers don’t block readers. PostgreSQL achieves his MVCC by creating a new version of the row. Once an update transaction is committed, all new transactions started after that will see the new rows, but existing transactions will continue to see the old rows. PostgreSQL keeps all row versions in the table data structure. This means that UPDATE queries preserve existing row versions (aka dead tuples) and create new versions with updated data. Similarly, a DELETE query on a row marks that row as a dead tuple, but does not physically delete it. PostgreSQL keeps track of all these versioned rows and their visibility to transactions involving the two columns xmin and xmax stored in each row.

A large number of updates and deletes can increase the number of invalid tuples, increasing storage usage and impacting query performance. VACUUMing a table will reclaim the space occupied by those dead tuples. It also freezes transaction IDs to avoid transaction wraparound. VACUUM operations are performed in the background by the autovacuum launcher process, but can also be performed manually using the VACUUM command.

Q. What is the transaction wraparound? Transaction IDs should be recycled when more transactions are added to a valid database. PostgreSQL’s autovacuum continuously checks for tables whose transaction ID age exceeds a threshold limit (controlled by the autovacuum_freeze_max_age flag) and performs a freeze operation on that table. In emergency situations, you can also manually run a freeze job.

Q. What is the visibility map? A. Each heap relation has a visibility map (VM) to track which pages have changed since the last VACUUM. The visibility map saves 2 bits per heap page. If the first bit is set, it indicates that the tuples on this page are visible to all sessions, i.e. the page does not contain any tuples that need to be vacuumed. This information can be used in index-only scans to answer queries using only the index tuples, eliminating the need to access tuples in heap tables for visibility checks. If the second bit is set, it means all tuples on the page are frozen. In other words, even his VACUUM for wraparound protection does not require revisiting the page. VMs help speed up the table autovacuum/vacuum process.

Q. Does the VACUUM process always clean up dead tuples or freeze transactions? You cannot For example, a blocker could be a long-running transaction on a writer instance or replica, an abandoned replication slot, or an orphaned prepared transaction. You can identify and remove blockers by following the Cloud SQL documentation.

Q. What is the impact on the database if VACUUM is not running or is stuck? A. If VACUUM is not running on a busy database, the database workload and DML operations will Dead tuples continue to accumulate accordingly, negatively impacting query performance. If you don’t recycle the transaction IDs, the database will eventually run into wraparound problems and cause a database outage. Cloud SQL provides metrics for monitoring the usage of dead/live tuples and transaction IDs.

Q. When should I use VACUUM FULL instead of plain VACUUM? A. Plain VACUUM (without FULL) simply reclaims space so it can be reused. This form of the command does not acquire an exclusive lock, so it can work in parallel with normal reads and writes on the table. However, the extra space is (in most cases) not returned to the operating system and can be reused within the same table. VACUUM FULL can rewrite the entire contents of a table to a new disk file with no excess space and return unused space to the operating system. This form is very slow and requires an ACCESS EXCLUSIVE lock on each table during processing, blocking use of the table until this is completed. You can think of this as stopping the table. VACUUM FULL is useful when a particular table is full of invalid rows and is not expected to grow that much again.

Note that a plain VACUUM may also acquire an ACCESS EXCLUSIVE lock when truncating empty pages at the end of a table, but usually for a short period of time.

Q. Can I get the benefits of VACUUM FULL without locking? A. Cloud SQL provides the pg_repack extension to help eliminate table and index bloat. Unlike CLUSTER and VACUUM FULL, it works online and holds an exclusive lock on the table for a short period of time during processing. This is useful for production databases whose business cannot afford extended downtime.

