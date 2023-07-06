



In times of economic instability, people and businesses turn to banks for help. However, many educational institutions struggle to keep up with the latest technology while meeting rapidly changing customer expectations. ABN AMRO aims to move beyond legacy technology and become a more personal bank in the digital age.

ABN AMRO is a Dutch bank with a vision for a more inclusive, sustainable and customer-centric future. We play a deep role in society and are committed to providing better banking for generations to come. To realize its goal of becoming a personal bank in the digital age, ABN AMRO needs to quickly acquire new services such as virtual booking in the video chat marketplace. But in complex legacy technology environments, this is easier said than done.

Times of uncertainty change the role of banks. Our customers demand value-based service. This means a shift from offering credit and savings accounts to self-service his apps and personalized support, said Jan van Groningen, chief technology officer at ABN AMRO.

In order to speed up time to market, ABN AMRO will start working on agile methodologies, DevOps and public cloud and get there in 3-4 years.

While it’s important to have clear goals to guide your IT transformation, it’s also important to be flexible about how you get there, Van Groningen explains. Our ultimate goal was to provide an end-to-end tech stack with everything needed for rapid development by business and application teams. We quickly realized that moving to the public cloud alone wasn’t always fast enough and didn’t provide the autonomy we needed. So we redefine our platform and deployment strategy.

The team decided on a hybrid cloud approach and analyzed their existing environment to identify legacy technologies that were not delivering value. This included insourcing a managed private cloud to gain more control over their environment and free themselves from costly and rigid contractual constraints. The bank also decided to continue to position mainframe as its strategic platform, use Microsoft Azure Cloud as its primary public cloud platform, retire its AWS platform, and build a private cloud on VMware Cloud Foundation.

Replatforming in hybrid cloud

ABN AMRO has launched a complete modernization of its platform. ABN AMRO used VMware Cloud Foundation to unify cloud management capabilities across a hybrid cloud platform spanning private and public environments. Banks are now free to run their applications anywhere without the complexity of rewriting them. ABN AMRO migrated nearly half of its applications to the Microsoft Azure cloud. This includes completing the technical cloud transition and creating a team to manage the infrastructure. This required not only moving applications to the cloud, but also adopting and transforming the DevOps way of working. A value-based approach was used to determine which applications and workloads to move.

Our strategy boils down to hosting the right application on the right platform, said Marten Spit, head of design and engineering at ABN AMRO. We evaluate potential re-platforms based on their added business value. For example, will refactoring your application ultimately increase your Net Promoter Score (NPS), increase revenue, or reduce operating costs? And how much does the application monetize common cloud functions? There is no single answer to this. We have thousands of different applications ranging from core enterprise applications to microservices-based components that support your digital journey. Finding the right platform for each requires a balanced strategy.

If your app is hosted on AWS, it is a candidate for migration to Microsoft Azure or VMware Cloud Foundation. However, high-performance apps running in mainframe environments benefit from low latency between the bank and the two data centers, so they are not re-platformed to the cloud.

When ABN AMRO migrated half of its workload to the Microsoft Azure platform, the bank reflected lessons learned and refined its strategic direction. Our platform strategy has changed to a hybrid strategy that leverages the benefits of both (on-premises and off-premises) with a centralized catalog. Our hybrid platform is the foundation for many of the innovations we offer our customers. It is important to harmonize them.

ABN AMRO launched a campaign to focus on one control plane and promote collaboration to eliminate competition between internal teams that were using two different solutions. This unified product catalog harmonizes work practices and increases team efficiency. But the bank also had to change how it works with third-party vendors.

The relationship between managed services and DevOps has never been a good one. Van Groningen said it was like a black box with a contract in the middle that hindered agility. Redeployed a private he cloud to replace a managed services contract with IBM and entered into a capacity-based contract.

The bank has taken best practices and capabilities from its strategic partners and incorporated them into its operating model. We then entered into competency-based agreements to assign responsibilities to specialized teams or vendors, giving more weight to individual responsibilities.

We harmonized our platforms and aligned our employees. Van Groningen says everyone now uses the same tools and platforms. This improves efficiency and speed.

Accelerate time to market

Developers can take advantage of automation, product catalogs, comprehensive documentation, testing tools, sandboxes and more to rapidly deliver new applications and services. The company has also taken back ownership of its technology by extending the API-first strategy it adopted five years ago to external developers working on open banking applications. It was important to manage that cultural shift so that everyone was on the same page. Spit said the company was in a strong position to continue transforming its platform and better serve its customers faster.

It takes courage to embark on a large project. ABN AMRO has taken it to the next level by adjusting expectations and identifying when more time should be spent executing strategy. As a result, the bank aligned its teams based on common goals. It provides an excellent foundation for embracing the future of digital banking and responding quickly to changing customer needs.

